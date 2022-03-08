New Image Released For THE MEANING OF ZONG, Marking Start Of Community Project Call Out

An all new image for Giles Terera's debut play The Meaning of Zong is released today. The image features Olivier award-winner Giles Terera in the role of Olaudah Equiano, alongside company members Kiera Lester, Bethan Mary James, Alice Vilanculo and Paul Higgins.

The production is a story of how positive change is possible - sometimes against all the odds - through the power of the human spirit.

THE MEANING OF CHANGE - Community Project

Inspired by this story, Bristol Old Vic is launching a community call out, celebrating the power of positive change. The project marks the upcoming production of The Meaning of Zong, written by and starring Hamilton award-winning actor Giles Terera, which opens on April 2.



Over a two-week period from today, the theatre is asking individuals, public figures, groups and organisations across Bristol to share their own stories of change and what changes you want to see in the future.

We are asking participants to share video messages about:

A moment of change you have lived through (the change may be extraordinary or general, but special to you).

An inspirational individual you are aware of who has brought about change.

A change you would like to see in your lifetime.

Curated submissions will form the basis of a digital art installation, projected onto the theatre's historic 255year-old wall before performances of The Meaning of Zong.



An official launch event for this community video project will be held at Bristol Old Vic on March 22, featuring Giles Terera in conversation with friends and music by Sidiki Dembele.



Tips for filming:

please film in landscape, somewhere quiet, with minimal background noise.

film in one take (pauses and restarts can be edited out later);

make sure you have permission from everyone in shot;

to keep the camera/phone steady,

in a well-lit place



To share your story on a moment of change, you can record and send video to marcomms@bristololdvicorg.uk including your name, organisation (if applicable) and a contact email.



You can also share videos, messages and pictures via social media @BristolOldVic on Facebook and Twitter, or @BristolOldVic1766 on Instagram.



Submissions will be added to the archive, though not all will be used within the installation. All videos will need the signing of a release form to permit use.



The Meaning of Zong is at Bristol Old Vic from 2 Apr - 7 May (a split run of 2-9 April and 26 April -7 May, at 7.30pm, with additional Saturday matinee shows at 2.30pm). Tickets are available at www.bristololdvic.org.uk.



It also tours to the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh from 13 - 23 April and Liverpool Playhouse from 10 - 14 May.