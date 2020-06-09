New Guests Added To CONVERSATIONS WITH... MARK CURRY In Aid Of Acting For Others

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Further guests are today announced for Mark Curry's Conversations With... series in aid of Acting For Others. Each conversation, taking place via zoom, is an in-depth look into the guests lives and careers, as well as finding out their thoughts and tips on getting through lockdown, Mark speaks to a mix of interviewee's including performers, presenters, and directors. Joining the previously announced guests are Vicki Michelle, Millicent Martin, Sally Hughes, Robin Herford, Toyah Willcox and Annabel Croft.

The first four episodes featuring conversations with Debbie McGee, Bonnie Langford, Cheryl Baker and a joint episode with both Peter Duncan and Janet Ellis are now available via the Acting For Others YouTube Channel www.youtube.com/channel/UCiIUJKnx3rmPpV-gh94JonA/featured or on their website: www.actingforothers.co.uk/. Upcoming conversations with Beverley Callard, Annabel Croft, Yvette Fielding, Rula Lenska, Susan Penhaligon, Jenny Seagrove, Petra Siniawski and Finty Williams will be made available via the schedule below.

Interviews will be released via Acting for Others' YouTube weekly. They are free and available to all, with the opportunity for viewers to donate in support of the charity: https://justgiving.com/campaign/actingforothers

Mark Curry today said "These are uncertain times for everyone, particularly performers and entertainment industry professionals. I hope viewers find these conversations interesting and are then able to donate to help those in our business who are suffering financial and emotional distress."

Schedule

Online Now: In conversation with Debbie McGee about training as a classical ballet dancer, her life with Paul Daniels and her experience on Strictly Come Dancing.

Online Now: In conversation with Bonnie Langford about being a child star, her time on EastEnders and her Dancing on Ice experience.

Online Now: In conversation with Cheryl Baker about all things Eurovision.

Online Now: In conversation with both Peter Duncan and Janet Ellis, reminiscing about their days presenting Blue Peter together in the 1980s.

11 June: In conversation with Finty Williams about her acting career and following in the footsteps of her famous parents, Dame Judi Dench and Michael Williams.

18 June: In conversation with Beverley Callard who plays, Liz McDonald in Coronation Street about her life on and off the screen.

25 June: In conversation with Petra Siniawski, Associate Director on the West End production of Wicked, about being behind the scenes of the smash-hit musical.

2 July: In conversation with another Corrie favourite, Rula Lenska about her role on the show.

9 July: In conversation with Yvette Fielding about her presenting career and ghost hunting.

16 July: In conversation with Susan Penhaligon talks about being a 70's fresh, young star and how she's kept her career continuing successfully.

23 July: In conversation with Jenny Seagrove about balancing her career alongside her passion for Mane Chance, a horse sanctuary she founded.

Guests today announced, with dates to be confirmed:

In conversation with Vicki Michelle about starring in Allo, Allo, and how it changed her life.

In conversation with Millicent Martin who this year celebrates 72 years in the business as an actress, singer and comedian and talks about the '60's, Sondheim, Frasier and working with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in Grace and Frankie.

In conversation with Sally Hughes about being the owner and Artistic Director of The Mill at Sonning.

In conversation with Robin Herford about directing the most frightening ghost story on stage; The Woman In Black.

In conversation with Toyah Willcox about being an '80's singing legend, her acting career and how she's kept the success going through the years.

In conversation with Annabel Croft about her years as the British No. 1 tennis player, her commentating career and how the current situation is affecting the sport.

Mark Curry is a presenter, actor and broadcaster. His presenting credits include Catchphrase, Blue Peter, Saturday Picture Show, Record Breakers and Junior Showtime. His theatre credits include Wicked (Apollo Victoria), Talent (Menier Chocolate Factory), Victor/Victoria, Company (Southwark Playhouse), The Woman in Black (Fortune Theatre), Ten Times Table, All Creatures Great and Small, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Tons of Money, Far From the Madding Crowd, London Suite, Noises Off, Charley's Aunt, Move Over Mrs Markham and Billy Liar (UK tours). His television credits, as an actor, include Doctors, Hollyoaks and Bread; and for film, Bugsy Malone.

Acting for Others provides financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need through the 14 member charities.

The Acting for Others charities are Actor's Children's Trust, Dancers' Career Development, Denville Hall, Drury Lane Theatrical Fund, Equity Charitable Trust, Evelyn Norris Trust, SafetyCurtain formerly the International Performers' Aid Trust, King George V Fund for Actors and Actresses, Ralph and Meriel Richardson Foundation, Dance Professionals Fund, The Royal Opera House Benevolent Fund, The Royal Theatrical Fund, Theatre Chaplaincy UK and The Theatrical Guild.

