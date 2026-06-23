New Earth Theatre Names 2026 Constellation Creatives Drama Student Bursary Winner

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New Earth Theatre has awarded the 2026 Constellation Creatives Drama Student Bursary to Ashleigh Lai from Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. Now in its fourteenth year, the bursary aims to encourage and promote greater participation and representation of British East and Southeast Asian (BESEA) actors on stage and screen. Lai will receive £1000, a year's subscription to Spotlight, a series of casting workshops with The Acting Habit, and a headshot session with Jeremy Ang Jones.

Ashleigh Lai (she/her) is a graduating actor of Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. (BA hons Acting, 3 years, 2023-2026). She will be performing in 'Feral Threads' (new writing by Rebecca Jade Hammond) directed by Patricia Logue, at the New Diorama, on 17th-20th June. Also, she is currently filming on a limited series over the summer/autumn.

Ashleigh Lai comments, 'Wow. Receiving the Constellations Creatives Bursary is a wonderful proud moment to honour the last three years of drama school. As I enter my next chapter, I feel grateful to join a community full of curiosity, presence and talent. New Earth Theatre, thank you for creating a space where we can celebrate our Asian heritage. I'm excited to join a new wave of voices and proud to be a part of something so special.'

Artistic Director of New Earth Theatre, Ailin Conant today said, "The strength of the Constellation Creatives Bursary applicant pool grows with each successive year, mirroring the expanding talent of BESEAs in the UK's theatre industry. This makes our job of selecting just one winner increasingly harder, but that's a wonderful problem to have! Our bursary recipient Ashleigh Lai arrested us with the depth and poise of her performance. Wishing Ashleigh and all of our applicants and finalists a great start to their career."

Actor and Sponsor of the Bursary, Orion Lee added, 'Thank you to New Earth Theatre for organising, the RSC for hosting and the panel for giving their time to watch and audition the latest BESEA graduates from UK's top drama schools. Ashleigh, I wish you all the best for your career.'

Casting Director, Matthew Dewsbury, from the RSC, said 'The Constellation Creatives Bursary is a highlight of my year and a great privilege to be on the panel. It's amazing to see the brilliant new talent graduating in 2026 from the British South East and East Asian community.

Ashleigh performed beautifully with two contrasting pieces. She had great instincts, a real playfulness and truth to her work. I look forward to following her career over the next few years.'

This year, the judging panel included John Cannon (Casting Director, BBC), Ailin Conant (Artistic Director of New Earth Theatre), Matthew Dewsbury (Casting Director, Royal Shakespeare Company), Sarah Leung (Freelance Casting Director), and Martin Poile (Casting Associate, National Theatre). The Bursary is awarded by New Earth Theatre, provided by Orion Lee and sponsored by Spotlight, The Acting Habit, and Jeremy Ang Photography.

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