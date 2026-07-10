New Cast Set For THE GO-BETWEEN UK Tour

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Renowned touring company Eastern Angles has announced the cast for its new stage adaptation of L.P. Hartley’s haunting classical The Go-Between. Adapted by writer Ben Musgrave (Pretend You Have Big Buildings, Bruntwood Playwriting Competition winner), it explores a long summer of secrets and scandal in rural Norfolk in 1900 and the enduring power of the past. Featuring live music and evocative visuals inspired by Norfolk’s landscape, The Go-Between presents a devastatingly bold adaptation of one of the region’s most beloved novels.

Howard Saddler (Grace; EastEnders; The Witcher) plays young Leo Colston who becomes caught in a dangerous web of desire and deception. When he is enlisted to deliver secret letters between two forbidden lovers, played by Hilary Greatorex (The Dumping Ground; Friday Night Dinner; Waterloo Road) and Jack Solloway (While the Sun Shines; See How They Run; Speculation), Leo unwittingly sets in motion events that will echo throughout the rest of his life.

Completing the cast is Emily Outred (Salt; Looking Good Dead; House Guest) as the formidable Mrs Maudsley and Isaac Franklin (Teechers; Bleak Expectations; Alice on the Wondertrain) as Leo’s schoolfriend Marcus Maudsley, alongside Sophie Crawford (Barn Dance; Lark Rise to Candleford; Much Ado About Nothing) and Jake Ashton-Nelson (Dear England, UK Tour; Vera, ITV; Attempts at a Relationship).

As the summer unfolds Leo discovers that even the smallest actions can have devastating consequences. Jumping between Leo’s youthful summer and his adult present, this non-linear play reveals how a single season can shape an entire lifetime.

Writer Ben Musgrave comments, What makes The Go-Between extraordinary is its understanding of memory, of how the past never really leaves us. It is a novel about looking back, about how a single summer can echo across an entire lifetime, and about the damage that can be done at a formative age and carried quietly for decades. That emotional truth still feels painfully contemporary…I want this production to speak across generations, to thirteen-year-olds encountering the story for the first time, to thirty-year-olds in the midst of forming their adult selves, and to older audiences who recognise the ache of looking back and wondering how the past shaped who they became.

More than seventy years after its publication, L.P. Hartley's novel remains one of the great British stories of memory, class, desire and lost innocence.

Tour Dates

13–15 August – The Food Museum, Iliffe Way, Stowmarket, IP14 1SL

20 August – St George's Theatre, King St, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2PG

22 August – Thorington Theatre, Thorington, Suffolk, IP17 3RB

26 August – Seckford Theatre, Burkitt Road, Woodbridge, IP12 4JH

28–29 August – Norwich Theatre, Stage Two, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL

2 September – The Corn Hall, St Nicholas Street, Norfolk, IP22 4LB

3 September – Orford Town Hall, Market Hill, Suffolk, IP12 2NZ

4–5 September – New Wolsey Theatre, Civic Drive, Ipswich, IP1 2AS

8 September – Chelmsford Theatre, Fairfield Road, Chelmsford, CM1 1JG

9 September – Southwold Arts Centre, St Edmund's Hall, Cumberland Road, Southwold, IP18 6JP

10 September – Aldeburgh Jubilee Hall, 8 Crabbe Street, Aldeburgh, IP15 5BN

11 September – Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, Westgate Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1QR

12 September – Stamford Arts Centre, 27 St Mary's Street, Stamford, PE9 2DL

14 September – Sheringham Little Theatre, 2 Station Road, Sheringham, NR26 8RE

16 September – Fisher Theatre, 10 Broad Street, Bungay, NR35 1EE

17 September – The Old Theatre, Fram Arts, 10 Church Street, Framlingham, IP13 9BH

18 September – The Quay, Quay Lane, Sudbury, CO10 2AN

19 September – Headgate Theatre, 14 Chapel St N, Colchester, CO2 7AT

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