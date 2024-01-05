National Youth Theatre Launches UK-Wide Free Auditions

Auditions are open to all young people aged 14-25, and disabled young people up to the aged of 30.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

National Youth Theatre Launches UK-Wide Free Auditions

The prestigious and pioneering National Youth Theatre (NYT) has announced dates for a host of free UK-wide community auditions. 

Taking place in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Newcastle, Manchester, Glasgow and Leeds, the auditions are open to all young people aged 14-25, and disabled young people up to the aged of 30. NYT Auditions offer a relaxed audition environment where participants can get a sense of what it's like to be part of the NYT community and what courses are best suited to them. Auditionees will also have the chance to ask questions and meet  like minded creatives from across their city.

Auditions in London will take place at the National Youth Theatre's home in Holloway on 6 & 7 Jan, and 3 & 4 Feb, previous London members include Rosamund Pike, Rafe Spall, Joe Cole, Zawe Ashton, Paapa Essiedu, Shiv Jalota and William Gao. NYT Patron, Daniel Craig said “I literally owe my career to the National Youth Theatre”.

Glasgow auditions will take place on 4 February at The Brian Cox Studio at The Boardwalk and local alumni include double-winner at the 2023 Scottish BAFTAs Lauren Lyle. Birmingham auditions will take place on 10 Feb at Birmingham BOA Stage and Screen Academy where NYT alumni include David Harewood. Auditions in Bristol will take place on 18 Feb at 1532 Performance Arts Centre where alumni include Joel Dommett. Newcastle auditions are on 18 Feb at Northern Stage with graduates including Andrea Riseborough and Gina McKee and Manchester auditions are on 24 Feb & 2nd Mar at Contact Theatre where previous local members have included Julie Hesmondhalgh and Paula Wilcox

Free Backstage interviews are also open online and in person for young people aged 16-25 interested in roles behind the scenes in Costume, Lighting, Scenic Construction, Sound and Stage Management. Dates and more information can be found at www.nyt.org.uk/backstage   

Dates and venues for auditions in Leeds will be announced shortly. For full information and to register, visit nyt.org.uk/auditions.

Paul Roseby OBE, CEO & Artistic Director of National Youth Theatre said; “We welcome all young people to this year's auditions, especially those with zero previous experience. We are a home for young storytellers, on stage, on screen and behind the scenes. We invite young people to come and tell their stories with us. Without the next generation of young talent there's no talent pipeline or thriving creative industries - so we need you!”

Double 2023 Scottish BAFTA Winner and recent NYT REP Graduate Lauren Lyle said: “National Youth Theatre changed my life. I still use the things I learnt there every day. There's nothing else like it.”

Eastenders star Shiv Jalota said: “It has given me the strength to realise that if you want to perform or be backstage or behind the camera, to just go for it. Fail, make mistakes but learn and be present in the moment, that's so important for any actor coming into it and that is what the NYT has taught me.” 

Established in 1956 as the world's first youth theatre, NYT produces ambitious theatrical productions in local communities, on leading global stages and in unusual spaces across the UK and beyond.

National Youth Theatre is a creative home for young storytelling talent. Inclusion is at NYT's heart and its members come from a wide range of backgrounds and all around the UK. Global stars who started their journey with the charity include Ed SHeeran, Daniel Craig, Helen Mirren, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rosamund Pike, Olly Alexander, Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby, Zawe Ashton and many more. 



