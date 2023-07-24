NYMT Reveals New Artistic Directors and Creates 11-Strong Advisory Board

Alex Sumner Hughes and Chris Cuming will be the new Co Artistic Directors.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

NYMT has announced its new artistic team, who will work with the previously announced CEO Adrian Packer CBE from September 2023.

Alex Sumner Hughes and Chris Cuming will be the new Co Artistic Directors, and together they bring a wealth of industry experience to lead NYMT into its next exciting chapter.

In addition, NYMT has appointed a new 11-strong Artistic Advisory Group comprised of creative practitioners - including actors, directors, choreographers and producers - from around the country and from a range of backgrounds. This new advisory group will support the re-evaluation of NYMT’s mission, vision and values and help shape a revised artistic identity.

Advisory members announced today are:

Mike Jibson (Olivier award-winning West End star of ‘Hamilton’, ‘Les Miserables’),
Amara Okereke (‘My Fair Lady’, ‘Spring Awakening’, winner The Stage Debut Awards Best Actress in a Musical as  Cosette in ‘Les Misérables’)
Akosua Boakye BME (founder and Director of AkomaAsa Arts Academy and the children’s Casting Director for Disney’s musical, ‘The Lion King’)
Kate Golledge (The Disney Castle Experience, ‘Claus the Musical’)

More will be announced soon.

Adrian Packer said: “The appointment of Alex and Chris as Co Artistic Directors alongside the new Artistic Advisory Group is a bold statement of intent. NYMT aspires to be at the vanguard of music theatre innovation through collaborative and inclusive endeavour. Our new leadership and governance structure will inform and enrich our future work though a vibrant range of creative perspectives.”

Alex Sumner Hughes said: “NYMT creates opportunities for Britain’s future theatre practitioners. I am honoured to be a part of the team that takes on this exciting and vital challenge, and contribute to the incredible theatre legacy we have in this country.”

Chris Cuming said “I’m excited to be part of a team that will offer amazing opportunities across the country for children and young people. Both Jeremy James Taylor and Jeremy Walker have maintained extraordinary standards over the years for the new team to build on, allowing us to take the company to new heights.”

The current NYMT season of musicals:

‘Kiss Me Kate’  - Leicester Curve
Wednesday 9 to Saturday 12 August

‘The Boy Who Sailed the Ocean in an Armchair’ - Leicester Curve
Wednesday 16 to Saturday 19 August

‘Merrily We Roll Along’ - Southwark Playhouse, Elephant
Thursday 24 to Saturday 26 August

‘When I Grow Up - NYMT in Concert’ -  Southwark Playhouse, Elephant
Sunday 27 August
 



