NOT QUITE JERUSALEM Announces Postponement at the Finborough Theatre

The Finborough Theatre's production of Not Quite Jerusalem has announced postponement. Read the full statement below:

We very much regret that due to a double Covid-19 infection during rehearsals for Not Quite Jerusalem, we have had no option but to make the painful decision to postpone the production which was due to have run at the Finborough Theatre for a two week limited season from Tuesday, 14 September - Saturday, 25 September 2021. We wish both the company members a swift and complete recovery.



This production was originally commissioned by the Finborough Theatre to celebrate its 40th anniversary as the play was written in 1980, the year the Finborough Theatre opened, and played to sold out audiences and gained eleven four star reviews during its run in March 2020 which was cut short by the national lockdown.



We will be announcing new dates for the production in the next few weeks, and all ticketholders will of course be fully refunded.



The Finborough Theatre will now reopen with the previously announced European premiere of Jordan Hall's hit play How To Survive an Apocalypse, starring Kristin Atherton, Christine Gomes, Ben Lamb and Noel Sullivan, playing Tuesday, 28 September - Saturday, 23 October 2021. Previews for How To Survive an Apocalypse are already completely sold out, and early booking is strongly recommended.

