NDHQ Liverpool Dancers Receive Prestigious Dance Awards

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Two young dancers from Liverpool have secured their place in the history book after winning national titles at one of the most prestigious dance competitions in the world.

Lili-Mae Owens McGuiness and Owen Doolan, who both study at Liverpool performing arts conservatoire NDHQ, have been crowned Miss Dance of Great Britain 202 and Dance Master of Great Britain 2026 respectively.

Their success gives NDHQ, based in the historic Port of Liverpool Building on the city’s waterfront, the remarkable achievement of producing national winners in consecutive years.

Organized by the International Dance Teachers Association and held annually at the world-famous Winter Gardens in Blackpool, Miss Dance and Dance Master of Great Britain are regarded as one of the most respected and long-established competitions in the dance calendar. The 2026 event took place last Sunday, June 14. Dancers spend a year competing in qualifying events in the hope of earning a place in the national finals, with only around 50 dancers nationwide being chosen. That number is then whittled down to 12 semi-finalists, and then a final six who compete for the coveted titles.

Both dancers, who are from Old Swan, began their training more than 15 years ago when they joined Nazene Danielle’s dance school in Prescot Road. Over the years they have progressed through the school and the performing arts college.

Their success is the culmination of many years of dedication, training and competitive achievement. Throughout their careers, both Lili-Mae and Owen have won major titles and accolades through the All-England Dance competition, Dance World Cup and the prestigious Janet Cram Awards in London. Lili-Mae has also competed internationally on the American dance competition circuit, further establishing her reputation as an exceptional young dancer.

Alongside their competition achievements, both dancers have also built impressive professional resumes while studying at NDHQ including performing in pantomimes and appearing at the Reminisce Festival in front of tens of thousands of people. Most recently they have worked on the UK Arena Clubland Tour.

Speaking about their achievements, NDHQ principal and long-time mentor, Nazene Danielle said: "Lili-Mae and Owen are so much more than students to me – they’re family. They joined the dance school over 15 years ago when we were based in Prescot Road, and I’ve had the privilege of watching them grow from young children taking their first dance classes into the incredible performers and young professionals they are today. We’ve shared so many memories, challenges, successes and milestones together over the years, so seeing them achieve these titles has been incredibly emotional and rewarding.

She continued, “Miss Dance of Great Britain is one of the most respected competitions in our industry, and I know firsthand what it means to compete on that stage. As a young dancer I was fortunate enough to win titles at the competition for two consecutive years, so I understand the level of dedication, sacrifice and commitment required to reach that standard. Lili-Mae’s victory as Miss Dance of Great Britain 2025 was a tremendous achievement. And for Owen to return the following year and win Dance Master of Great Britain 2026 is simply extraordinary. To have two dancers from the same school win these national titles in consecutive years is something we’re immensely proud of and a real testament to their hard work, talent and determination. I have no doubt this is only the beginning of what will be long and successful careers in the performing arts industry.”

NDHQ is a performing arts training and home to some of the Liverpool City Region’s young performers.

The new conservatoire, which was opened earlier this year, brings together two leading arts institutions – Dynamix Performing Arts College and the Nazene Danielle School of Performing Arts – under one roof.

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