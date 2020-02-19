Musical Cabaret Show LADY GAGA #ARTBIRTH to Land in London This April

Athena Reich hits the stage with her epic musical cabaret show called Lady Gaga #ARTBIRTH this April at Immersive|LDN, the expansive new venue by West End producing livewire, Hartshorn-Hook.

After a successful run Off-Broadway as a TimeOut New York Critic's Pick followed by a sold-out run in Toronto, Reich and her creative team head to London to indulge British "Little Monsters" in need of all things GAGA.

#ARTBIRTH stars Reich as a preggers Lady Gaga who has decided to give birth in front of her most devoted fans as the ultimate performance art piece.

The full blown musical cabaret promises an evening of surprises, fabulousness, hilarity and of course, Gaga's greatest hits reimagined with #LOL lyrics.

Reich, whose voice has been described as spot on Lady Gaga, is the show's creator and star. Her performances and musical ability have received recognition from Lady Gaga's "Little Monsters" - and even Gaga herself via Tweet!

Chatelaine magazine called Reich "the world's top Lady Gaga impersonator," and even better, Gaga herself said: "tell her that she can use my image whenever and however she wants". So there you have it - Reich has Gaga's blessing and that's as good as GLITTER.

Athena is also the subject of the Emmy-nominated documentary "Vegas Baby" which showed at festivals including Tribeca, and San Francisco International and is now available on Netflix.

For info and tickets, please visit www.hashtagartbirth.com

Lady Gaga #ARTBIRTH

Performed by Athena Reich & The Gaga Backup Dancers

Written by Athena Reich with contributions by Jack Trinco, Erin Wotherspoon & Adam Reich

Directed by Sara Schwartz Geller

Choreography by Kyle Rostan with contributions by Michael J Clark

Previews: April 2&3, 2020

Opening Night: April 4, 2020

Closing Performance: April 25, 2020

Performances are Tuesdays to Sundays at 8 pm

Immersive|LDN: 56 Davies Street





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You