More New Shows Set For Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Learn more about the upcoming lineup here!

By: Oct. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Teaser Released For ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball Photo 1 Video: Teaser Released For ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre Photo 3 Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACHINAL, Directed By Richard Jones At Theatre Royal Bath Photo 4 Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for MACHINAL at Theatre Royal Bath's Ustinov Studio

More New Shows Set For Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

More new visiting shows for the spring and early summer of 2024 at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre have been announced.

 

The shows, which can be seen between January and June 2024, are:

 

As SHE Likes It (31 January): Kiss the Hollywood happy ending goodbye! As SHE Likes It is inspired by the story of #MeToo pioneer Patricia Douglas. A darkly comedic explosion of multimedia, verbatim, cabaret and drag; a contemporary Brechtian-style play that poses the question: How much has changed between the Hollywood of yesteryear and now? 

 

Barrie Rutter OBE – Shakepeare’s Royals (1 March): Join Barrie Rutter OBE to celebrate the Bard's kings and queens – their achievements, conquests and foibles - with anecdotes and memories from a career of playing and directing Shakespeare's royals.

 

Lines (23 March): What connects five prisons over five decades in Uganda, Palestine and the UK? A homeowner struggling to keep ancient land. A queer woman teaching in Kampala. The son of Idi Amin’s general. Lines looks through the bars of postcolonial life as told through stories in these diverging yet parallel worlds. 

Produced by Roots Mbili Theatre and Remote Theatre Project. 

Flat & the Curves (26 April): After a sell-out show at the SJT in 2023, the award-winning powerhouse girl-band are back with their critically acclaimed, glittery cabaret of unbridled fun! Expect riotous original songs that address the feminine zeitgeist; calling on exceptional vocal ability to tackle some of life's big issues – no subject is off-limits! Expect big voices and bold statements in an evening of hilarity and full-frontal vulgarity.

Sam Jewison in Concert (27 April): Sam returns to the SJT for one night only! His acclaimed interpretation of the Great American Songbook uniquely fuses elements of jazz, classical, and popular music in a captivating display of artistry: expect to hear new treatments of songs from the classic Broadway stage, Hollywood screen and golden age of American popular music.

 

Frozen Light: The Bar at the Edge of Time (30 April & 1 May): Frozen Light creates exciting and original multi-sensory theatre for audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities (PMLD) and tours it to venues nationwide. The glasses are polished, the lights are down low, and time will be hopping. The Bar at the Edge of Time waits only for you, so what are you waiting for?

Luke Wright’s Silver Jubilee (15 May): Crack out the bunting! Over 25 years, Luke Wright has built up a reputation as one of Britain’s most popular live poets. This year he tries to celebrate his jubilee but ends up taking a deep dive into himself, throwing up questions about class, privilege and his adoption. An Edinburgh Fringe smash hit.

Ria Lina: Riawakening (19 June):  In the aftermath of a global pandemic, comedian and scientist Ria Lina has had a Riawakening and sees the world differently. In her highly anticipated debut tour, Ria tackles coming out of a pandemic, the new normal, divorce, dating in a new digital world, motherhood and what it really means to be a woman today.

 

Tickets for the new visiting shows go on sale to members of the Circle, the SJT’s membership scheme, from 10am on Friday 27 October 2023 and on general sale from 10am on Wednesday 1 November. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at Click Here




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Photos: First Look at Emma-Louise Howells I REALLY DO THINK THIS WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE Photo
Photos: First Look at Emma-Louise Howell's I REALLY DO THINK THIS WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE

The Mercury Theatre in Colchester has released production photos for the world premiere of award-winning writer Emma-Louise Howell’s debut play I Really Do Think This Will Change Your Life, which will run in the Mercury Studio from 27 October – 4 November.

2
Photos: First Look at MACHINAL at Theatre Royal Bath Photo
Photos: First Look at MACHINAL at Theatre Royal Bath

Five-time Olivier Award winning director Richard Jones brings Sophie Treadwell’s extraordinary epic masterpiece Machinal, based on the true story of the committal and execution of Ruth Snyder, to the Ustinov Studio.  Check out all new photos here!

3
Cast Set For THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE at Leeds Playhouse Photo
Cast Set For THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE at Leeds Playhouse

The Roald Dahl Story Company, Leeds Playhouse and Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre have announced the full cast for the world premiere of their snaptastic musical extravaganza, featuring a menagerie of puppets, toe-tapping tunes and mischievous audience interaction.    

4
Landmark Theatres Brings RENT Back to the UK in 2024 Photo
Landmark Theatres Brings RENT Back to the UK in 2024

La Vie Boheme, Rent Heads! Landmark Theatres are delighted to announce their debut production of Jonathan Larson’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical Rent which will open at Peterborough New Theatre on 20 June before visiting the Queen’s Theatre Barnstaple from 03 July.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester Video
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Video
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Giselle in UK Regional Giselle
Belgrade Theatre (11/06-11/06)
I, Daniel Blake in UK Regional I, Daniel Blake
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/11)
The Smeds and The Smoos in UK Regional The Smeds and The Smoos
Belgrade Theatre (10/31-11/01)
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Royal Lyceum Theatre (12/02-12/02)
The Circle in UK Regional The Circle
Richmond Theatre (2/20-2/24)
Kin in UK Regional Kin
Kin (1/12-1/27)
The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much in UK Regional The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much
The North Wall Arts Centre (11/02-11/02)
Branwen: Dadeni in UK Regional Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
Drag Queens vs. Vampires in UK Regional Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
The Gods Are All Here in UK Regional The Gods Are All Here
Adverse Camber (10/16-11/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You