More New Shows Set For Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

More new visiting shows for the spring and early summer of 2024 at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre have been announced.

The shows, which can be seen between January and June 2024, are:

As SHE Likes It (31 January): Kiss the Hollywood happy ending goodbye! As SHE Likes It is inspired by the story of #MeToo pioneer Patricia Douglas. A darkly comedic explosion of multimedia, verbatim, cabaret and drag; a contemporary Brechtian-style play that poses the question: How much has changed between the Hollywood of yesteryear and now?

Barrie Rutter OBE – Shakepeare’s Royals (1 March): Join Barrie Rutter OBE to celebrate the Bard's kings and queens – their achievements, conquests and foibles - with anecdotes and memories from a career of playing and directing Shakespeare's royals.

Lines (23 March): What connects five prisons over five decades in Uganda, Palestine and the UK? A homeowner struggling to keep ancient land. A queer woman teaching in Kampala. The son of Idi Amin’s general. Lines looks through the bars of postcolonial life as told through stories in these diverging yet parallel worlds.

Produced by Roots Mbili Theatre and Remote Theatre Project.

Flat & the Curves (26 April): After a sell-out show at the SJT in 2023, the award-winning powerhouse girl-band are back with their critically acclaimed, glittery cabaret of unbridled fun! Expect riotous original songs that address the feminine zeitgeist; calling on exceptional vocal ability to tackle some of life's big issues – no subject is off-limits! Expect big voices and bold statements in an evening of hilarity and full-frontal vulgarity.

Sam Jewison in Concert (27 April): Sam returns to the SJT for one night only! His acclaimed interpretation of the Great American Songbook uniquely fuses elements of jazz, classical, and popular music in a captivating display of artistry: expect to hear new treatments of songs from the classic Broadway stage, Hollywood screen and golden age of American popular music.

Frozen Light: The Bar at the Edge of Time (30 April & 1 May): Frozen Light creates exciting and original multi-sensory theatre for audiences with profound and multiple learning disabilities (PMLD) and tours it to venues nationwide. The glasses are polished, the lights are down low, and time will be hopping. The Bar at the Edge of Time waits only for you, so what are you waiting for?

Luke Wright’s Silver Jubilee (15 May): Crack out the bunting! Over 25 years, Luke Wright has built up a reputation as one of Britain’s most popular live poets. This year he tries to celebrate his jubilee but ends up taking a deep dive into himself, throwing up questions about class, privilege and his adoption. An Edinburgh Fringe smash hit.

Ria Lina: Riawakening (19 June): In the aftermath of a global pandemic, comedian and scientist Ria Lina has had a Riawakening and sees the world differently. In her highly anticipated debut tour, Ria tackles coming out of a pandemic, the new normal, divorce, dating in a new digital world, motherhood and what it really means to be a woman today.

Tickets for the new visiting shows go on sale to members of the Circle, the SJT's membership scheme, from 10am on Friday 27 October 2023 and on general sale from 10am on Wednesday 1 November.