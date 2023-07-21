Mohammedally Shushtari and Jenan Younis Will Headline MENA Arts UK's First Open Mic Night

MENA Arts UK's first "Open Mic Night" has officially been set for 10th August 2023. The evening promises an array of artists performing in ten-minute slots celebrating the diversity and talent of some of our most exciting Middle Eastern, North African and surrounding region (MENA+) talent. The performances will take place at MENA Arts UK's residency home, Theatro Technis @ 26 Crowndale, London.

Lanna Joffrey, a MENA Arts UK steering group member and event producer, says: "I believe we must champion ideas, nurturing them into fully formed projects that would shine the spotlight on the MENA+ talent working in the UK. The chance to have a safe space to test work out will enable many early careers as well as established artists to garner an audience who can provide precious feedback and the support necessary for any creative endeavour."

She goes on to say: "This is an evening not to be missed. In two acts, you will see 9 brilliant artists sharing their own work. Work that compels and moves them in hopes of doing the same to you. We look forward to welcoming you to Theatro Technis and celebrating these wonderful artists."

Spoken word, poetry, stand-up, monologues and show excerpts will be performed by the line-up of artists. Mohammedally Shushtari will grace the stage with a spoken word piece while Jenan Younis will share 10 minutes from her new comedy show.

Chair of MENA Arts UK, Kerry Kyriacos Michael, says: "I am thrilled by the calibre of talent that will showcase this August. At MENA Arts UK we are continuing with our ambitions to provide opportunities to all our members. We recognise the impact our organisation has had on our community through these events. Whether it's the recent Summer Mixer, Open Mic Nights, Show Up & Write or the upcoming Creative Huddle we know we are helping build a strong and thriving community of MENA+ professionals."

There will also be two 5-minute slots to sign up for on the night. Interested artists will sign up and by lottery, two artists will get the chance to perform alongside this incredible lineup. And the event is open to all audience members and MENA Arts UK members.

MENA ARTS UK Open Mic Night

A safe space for artists to try out new material.

Dates & Times: Thursday August 10th at 7pm

Venue: Theatro Technis @ 26 Crowndale Road, NW1 1TT.

Tickets: £8.

Book here: https://www.theatrotechnis.com/whatson/mena-arts-uk-open-mic

Mohammedally Shushatri: Mohammedally Shushtari is a Yemeni-Iranian actor, writer and poet. Born and raised in London, he particularly explores grief and identity in his work.

Jenan Younis: Jenan is the BBC New Voices Award winner which led to her own comedy BBC radio show in 2020. She is founder and host of the WEAPONS OF MASS HILARITY comedy night for Middle Eastern performers which was featured in The Guardian and performed to a sell out run at Soho Theatre in 2023. She is taking her show IRAQNOPHOBIA to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this year.