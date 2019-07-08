Modern Tragedy Playwriting Competition Now Accepting Entries For 2020 Contest

The world's largest competition for the writing of tragedy is now richer. At stake is $11,100 in prize money. The competition challenges intrepid playwrights to write 90-120 minute plays and closes on June 1, 2020. Entries cost $49. The winning play will be workshopped in Victoria, Canada. A travel stipend is available. In addition, the winning play may also be fully produced by Langham Court Theatre as a special event. Past finalists have received extensive media coverage, including in Broadway World. We are also seeking an international team of professional jurors. Interested individuals can find details at: https://risktheatre.com/

Critic Edwin Wong developed risk theatre-a bold new reimagining of tragedy-to challenge Aristotelian, Hegelian, and Nietzschean theories of drama. Risk theatre is both a lens to interpret classic plays as well as a template for new plays. In risk theatre, gambling acts lead to unexpected low-probability, high-consequence outcomes. Risk is the dramatic fulcrum of the action.

To redefine tragedy, Wong has written one of 2019's most anticipated books: The Risk Theatre Model of Tragedy: Gambling, Drama, and the Unexpected. It answers the question: why do we find tragedy endearing? It argues that tragic heroes make risk run riot with their delirious wagers. Because they wager human assets, tragedy functions as a valuing mechanism. Because they lose all, audiences wonder: how did the perfect bet go wrong?

For 90 years, Langham Court Theatre has presented nearly 3000 performances with 4000 actors in over 500 shows to 250,000 guests. Established in 1929, Langham Court Theatre is one of Canada's most successful and longest running community theatres. The theatre seats 177 and is located a ten minute walk from downtown Victoria in the historic Rockland neighborhood.





