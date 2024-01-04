Milton Keynes Theatre Reveals 2024 Spring Season, PRETTY WOMAN, SHREK, and More!

Milton Keynes Theatre has announced its spring 2024 season! The theatre looks forward to a list of musicals, featuring a mix of returning titles and brand-new shows that are transferring from the West End. The list includes the empowering new stage show Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World, Shrek The Musical starring Joanne Clifton, and I Should Be So Lucky, which features the music of Kylie Minogue, Rick Astley and more!

Drama highlights include a brand-new production of And Then There Were None, which is the bestselling crime novel of all time, and the thrilling Twelve Angry Men, which features an all-star cast including Jason Merrells, Tristan Gemmill and more. Fans of the supernatural will enjoy the return of The Woman in Black, the legendary production of which comes to Milton Keynes Theatre after a 33-year run at the Fortune Theatre.

There are plenty of hilarious performances coming soon for comedy fans to look forward to, including Drop the Dead Donkey, which reunites the original cast of the TV show after 30 years for a brand-new stage production, and Cluedo 2, starring Jason Durr and Helen Flanagan.

For more comedy, check out our long list on one-night performances, including Guz Khan Live, Chris McCausland: Yonks!, Tom Allen: Completely, Frankie Boyle, and Frank Skinner: 30 Years of Dirt.

Lovers of dance will be delighted at the return of Matthew Bourne, who brings his magical production of Edward Scissorhands to Milton Keynes this season. Based on the classic Tim Burton movie, Bourne's New Adventures Company returns to this witty, bittersweet story of an incomplete boy left alone in a strange new world. We also have the return of the ultimate showman, with Giovanni Pernice returning to Milton Keynes for his brand-new live tour Let Me Entertain You.

As always, we have a fantastic list of music-based one-night performances, including The Illegal Eagles, Whitney - Queen of the Night, The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight, Luther Live, The ELO Experience, and Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of the Dubliners.

The Spring season concludes with the Milton Keynes debut of two of the most beloved West End musicals. Make a date to see Hollywood's ultimate rom-com, when the smash-hit musical Pretty Woman: The Musical comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in March 2024, starring Amber Davies and Ore Oduba. The end of the Spring season welcomes the spectacular musical Disney's Aladdin, which offers dazzling performances, breathtaking sets, and timeless songs.

The rest of 2024 offers more fantastic productions, including The Syndicate, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Bonnie & Clyde, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Wizard of Oz, and Grease among many more.

Find out more and book your tickets at Click Here