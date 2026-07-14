Mike Oldfield's TUBULAR BELLS I, II & III Will Embark on UK Tour in 2027

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Following a series of sell-out tours throughout UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand through 2025/26, The Best of Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells I, II & III is set for a major UK tour in Spring 2027.

Over the past few years Tubular Bells I, II & III in concert has becoming the ultimate live celebration of this trilogy of legendary albums, as well as the gold standard for album revisit shows.

The 2027 UK tour will feature an expansive live group led and arranged by Oldfield's long-term collaborator Robin Smith. Performances will include the whole of Tubular Bells I in full, along with extended sections of Tubular Bells II and III, plus the worldwide hit single Moonlight Shadow.

Mike Oldfield's visionary Tubular Bells series spans three albums over 27 years. Tubular Bells was created in 1971 and released in 1973; Tubular Bells II was released in 1992 (the filmed premiere from Edinburgh Castle remains one of the most viewed musical events ever); and Tubular Bells III was released in 1998 (with the excerpt of Far Above the Clouds featured in the 2012 London Olympic Opening Ceremony).

With each album, Oldfield expanded on the incredible themes and theatrical variations he first composed at just 17 years old, continually innovating and pushing boundaries.

Robin Smith, the Grammy-nominated Musical Director of the show, was completely mesmerised by Tubular Bells the moment he heard it. He studied Composition at the Royal College of Music, spent several years touring the world as a piano player, and was the principal pianist of the National Youth Jazz Orchestra before meeting Mike Oldfield over 30 years ago.

Smith has collaborated with Oldfield for more than three decades, conducting performances of the Tubular Bells albums at iconic locations such as Edinburgh Castle, Horse Guards Parade, and the 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony.

"Following our incredible previous tours where we played sell-out shows at Cadogan Hall, the Royal Festival Hall, and Sydney Opera House, it's a great pleasure and we are thrilled to continue our musical journey in the UK for 2027. This is a wonderful opportunity to visit new venues, connect with new audiences, and share Michael Oldfield's beautiful music with long-time fans and new listeners alike. We can't wait!" Robin Smith

Tour dates – March 2027

Monday 1st - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Tuesday 2nd - York Barbican

Thursday 4th - Edinburgh Usher Hall

Friday 5th - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Saturday 6th - Gateshead Glasshouse

Monday 8th – Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Tuesday 9th - Guildford G Live

Thursday 11th - Basingstoke The Anvil

Friday 12th - Oxford New Theatre

Sunday 14th - Birmingham The Alexandra Theatre

Monday 15th - Sheffield City Hall

Tuesday 16th - Liverpool Philharmonic

Wednesday 17th - Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Friday 19th - London Cadogan Hall

Sunday 21st - Poole Lighthouse

Monday 22nd - Brighton Dome

2026 tour dates (on-sale now):

Friday 16th Oct - Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Saturday 17th Oct - Bromley Churchill Theatre

Monday 19th Oct - Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Wednesday 21st Oct - Fareham Live

Thursday 22nd Oct - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

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