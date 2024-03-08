Maureen Lipman, Tom Conti and Anne Reid Will Lead Reading of LETTICE AND LOVAGE

Maureen Lipman, Tom Conti and Anne Reid will lead a rehearsed reading of Lettice and Lovage by Peter Shaffer, in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK. The reading is directed by Loveday Ingram.

For one night only, Maureen Lipman, Tom Conti and Anne Reid are to head the cast for a rehearsed reading of Peter Shaffer’s critically acclaimed play Lettice and Lovage.

It is being performed in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK with kind permission by the Sir Peter Shaffer Charitable Foundation at 5.30pm on Sunday 24 March at the Ambassador’s Theatre, West St, London WC2H 9ND.



Full cast: Maureen Lipman, Tom Conti, Anne Reid, Miranda Hewitt, Cassandra Hodges

Directed by Loveday Ingram.

Produced by Miranda Hewitt.

Flamboyant tour guide, Lettice Douffet comes up against brusque traditionalist Charlotte Schoen from the Preservation Trust, for theatrically over-embellishing historical facts on her tours of Fustian House. These two eccentric ladies, through a shared desire to preserve the beauty of the past and following dramatic developments in Lettice’s living room, find themselves in a spot of trouble as solicitor, Mr

Bardolph explains. The play was written specifically for Dame Maggie Smith, who originated the title role of Lettice Douffet in 1987 in both the English and American runs of the production.