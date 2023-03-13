Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 13, 2023  

Mark Rubinstein Joins Forces With Dave McNeilly and Sarah Edwards to Form Short Street Productions Ltd.

After over 25 years producing and general managing shows in the West End, nationally and internationally, Mark Rubinstein is joining forces with Dave McNeilly and Sarah Edwards to form Short Street Productions Ltd.

McNeilly has been Executive General Manager with Mark Rubinstein Ltd for 9 years and has over 20 years in the business and Edwards has over 20 years of accounting and finance experience, including senior finance roles at Sonia Friedman Productions and Ambassador Theatre Group. Rubinstein has produced and or general managed over 100 shows in the West End, UK and internationally.

Short Street Productions combine the extensive expertise of the directors alongside a talented team, offering first class management of productions, production accounting and corporate finance expertise, executive producing and development support, as well as developing and producing new shows.

This new structure and team will allow the directors to continue to represent the company at the highest level with clients and creatives, while working alongside and developing a new generation of producers and managers. Short Street Productions is delighted to be working with StageOne and Creative Access on their latest recruitment.

The Short Street Productions Team is:

Mark Rubinstein

Dave McNeilly

Sarah Edwards

Cat Gray

Catherine Hooper

Daisy Lee

Gabrielle Olowe

Kati Donlon

Kerry Moorhouse

Learn more at www.shortstreet.co.uk.



