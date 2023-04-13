Magical Coming Of Age Play IMRIE Opens At The Sherman Theatre Next Month

Sherman Theatre and FrÃ¢n Wen present Imrie a magical coming of age Welsh language play written by rising star of Welsh theatre Nia Morais and directed by Gethin Evans Running at Sherman Theatre 11 - 20 May and touring 23 May - 16 June.

A story for young adults and upwards about hope and bravery, this new coming of age tale sees a teenager finding a magical underwater world and emerging as her true self. Addressing the feelings of not belonging and celebrating our differences, Imrie is by rising star of Welsh theatre Nia Morais. It will be performed in Welsh with captions in English at every performance so new and non-Welsh speakers can follow the show throughout for a bilingual experience.

Josie is meandering through life feeling lost and that she doesn't belong. A sister who just wants her to be 'happy and normal' isn't helping. But then she stumbles upon a magical underwater party where, not only does she find her true self, but she also meets Imrie Sallow. As Josie's new sense of self emerges from the water, a family secret rises from the shadows with it and nothing will be the same.

Written by Sherman Theatre's Writer in Residence Nia Morais (Crafangau / Claws, A Midsummer Night's Dream Sherman Theatre), this magical fable is her debut full-length play which follows her first short play Crafangau (Claws), released in the midst of the 2020 lockdown as part of the Sherman Theatre's Heart of Cardiff audio series. Nia's last work with the Sherman was an adaption of A Midsummer Night's Dream in Welsh alongside Mari Izzard which opened to critical acclaim in October 2022. Imrie is a co-production with FrÃ¢n Wen and is directed by its Artistic Director Gethin Evans (Galwad National Theatre Wales / Sky Arts; Woof Sherman Theatre), former Associate Director at Sherman Theatre.

The cast is made up of Elan Davies (Galwad Collective Cymru led by National Theatre Wales; This Place Burnt Orange Theatre Co.; Y Goleudu and Y Doniolis S4C) who will play Laura and Rebecca Wilson - familiar to Sherman Theatre audiences for her performances as Helena in A Midsummer Night's Dream and in multiple roles in Elen Benfelen / Goldilocks as well as a UK and Ireland tour of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (National Theatre / Frantic Assembly) - will play Laura's sister Josie.

There is a BSL performance on Friday 19th May with Â£2 concessions and under 25s half price. Following its run at the Sherman, Imrie will tour across Wales visiting Pontardawe, Aberystwyth, Caernarfon, Mold, Bangor, Milford Haven, Newport and Garth Olwg, Pontypridd.

Gethin Evans said, 'Imrie was originally developed through an artist development programme FrÃ¢n Wen ran with Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Cymru and Literature Wales. Nia brings a fresh, new and cool perspective on the experiences of young people today and we can't wait to share this shamelessly fantastical story that sets a new tone for Welsh language theatre'

Based in the heart of Cardiff, Sherman Theatre is a leading producing house which creates and curates exceptional theatre for the people of South Wales. Its focus on the development and production of new writing and on nurturing of Welsh and Wales-based artists makes the Sherman the engine room of Welsh theatre. Sherman Theatre tells local stories with global resonance through its productions rehearsed and built under its roof in the capital. The Sherman is a place for everyone. It generates opportunities for the citizens of Cardiff and beyond to connect with theatre through inspiring and visionary engagement.

This November will mark 50 years since the Sherman first opened its doors to the people of Cardiff and Wales. Throughout 2023, Sherman Theatre will celebrate its audiences, artists and communities through an extensive forward-looking programme of artistic and community engagement work both in Welsh and English. Upcoming highlights include a reunion of the Olivier Award winning partnership of Sherman Associate Artist Gary Owen and former Artistic Director Rachel O'Riordan for Romeo and Julie (13-29 Apr 2023), a co-production between Sherman Theatre and the National Theatre starring Callum Scott Howells (It's a Sin, Channel 4, Cabaret, West End) as Romeo and Rosie Sheehy (Bird, Sherman Theatre, All's Well That Ends Well, RSC) as Julie which opened to glowing reviews at the Dorfman Theatre in February.

FrÃ¢n Wen is a leading Welsh language theatre company based in Bangor, North West Wales. The company has been responsible for some of Wales most unique live performances that bring young people, artists and communities together since 1984. In 2020 they produced Llyfr Glas Nebo (Little Blue Book of Nebo), one of the most successful Welsh language theatre productions ever.

Running Time: 100 minutes | Suitable for ages 13+

Company information

Directed by Gethin Evans Written by Nia Morais. Welsh Language Dramaturg Branwen Davies

Design by Cai Dyfan Lighting design by Ceri James Sound design by Sam Jones

Lighting and Projection Design by Andy Pike Composed by EÃ¤dyth Crawford

Cast

Laura Elan Davis Josie Rebecca Wilson

Listings information

11 May - 16 June

Sherman 11 - 20 May 2023

Sherman Theatre, Senghennydd Road, Cardiff, CF24 4YE

Thu 11 - Sat 13 7.30pm, Mon 15 May 6.30pm, Tues 16 May 7pm, Wed 17 - Sat 20 7.30pm, Thu 18 May and Sat 20 May 2pm

Â£20 - Â£18, concessions Â£2 off, under 25s half price | Click Here | 029 2064 6900

All performances in Welsh with English captions

Fri 19 May - 7.30pm BSL (British Sign Language)

Touring 23 May - 16 June

23 May Pontardawe Arts Centre, Wales

Herbert St, Pontardawe, West Glamorgan SA8

7.30pm | Â£16.50 - Â£14.30

www.pontardaweartscentre.com | 01792 863722

24 May Aberystwyth Arts Centre, Wales

Aberystwyth University, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion SY23 3DE

7.30pm | Â£15 - Â£11.70

www.aberystwythartscentre.co.uk | 01970 62 32 32

25-26 May Galeri Caernarfon

Doc Victoria, Caernarfon, Gwynedd, Caernarfon LL55 1SQ

Thu 25 7.30 pm, Fri 26 1 and 7.30pm | Â£15 - Â£13

www.galericaernarfon.com | 01286 685222

6 June Theatr Clwyd

Raikes Ln, Mold CH7 1YA

7.45pm | Â£16 - Â£10

www.theatrclwyd.com | 01352 344101

7-8 June. Pontio, Wales

College Road, Bangor LL57 2TQ

Wed 7 7.30, Thu 8 1.15 and 7.30 | Â£15 - Â£13

www.pontio.co.uk | 01248 382828



10 June Torch, Milford Haven

St Peter's Rd, Milford Haven SA73 2BU

7.30pm | Â£15 - Â£13

www.torchtheatre.co.uk | 01646 695267



14 June The Riverfront, Newport

Kingsway, Newport NP20 1HG

7pm | Â£16.50 - Â£14.25

www.newportlive.co.uk/en/venues/riverfront | 01633 656757

15 June Yr Egin, Carmarthen

College Rd, Carmarthen SA31

7.30 | Â£15-13

https://yregin.cymru/en | 01267 611600

16 June Garth Olwg, Pontypridd

Church Village, Main Rd, Church Village, Pontypridd CF38 1DX

7.30 | Â£15-13

https://gartholwg.org | 01443 570057

