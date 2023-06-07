Liverpool's Oldest Theatre Group Make Historic Return To Epstein Theatre With JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOUR DREAMCOAT

One of the most popular family musicals will be brought to life by Liverpool's oldest theatre company next week.

The Bentley Operatic Society is set to perform the exuberant and uplifting Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat at the Epstein Theatre from June 14-17.

The production will see the group return to the old stomping ground of the Epstein theatre, where the company performed regular shows for nearly 50 years until its closure in 2005.

Consisting of a host of well-known and popular songs, the family Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice classic is centred around Joseph, who has the uncanny ability to interpret dreams, and being the favoured of twelve sons.

The story follows his trials and tribulations but is packed with an upbeat and eclectic mix of musical styles, ranging from country and western, to bubble gum pop and good old fashioned rock and roll, with some choral work tying it together.

The society's director, Michael Pearson, said “the production will mark a historic chapter for the company.”

He added: “This is set to be a major event for The Bentley in its very proud 100-year-plus history in Merseyside as it makes it returns home to the Epstein.

“The society performed for nearly 50 years at 'The Neptune' as it was called and even gave the last performance before its closure in 2005 so it's a huge deal that we're returning.

“Last year's production of Made in Dagenham was a huge success bringing audiences to their feet and we look forward to following it up with a sensational large cast production of this Lloyd Webber classic”.

The musical, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, is a fabulous fun filled show with a host of well-known songs that are guaranteed to get audiences dancing in the aisles and singing along.

Filled with both subtle and slapstick humour, Elliot Tutt takes on the titular character, along with a first for this production having three narrators played by local musical talents Kizzy Leigh, Sarah Chidlow and Sally Allcock all supported by a large cast, which includes a brilliant troupe of young dancers.

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Date: Wednesday 14 June 2023 - Saturday 17 June 2023

Time: Multiple Times

Tickets: Tickets from £20

HOW TO BOOK

Book online: Click Here

Telephone bookings: 0344 736 0151 (calls charges apply)

All transactions are subject to an additional booking fee per ticket.

Alternatively you can book directly from the Society by telephoning 07503 334376 or by e-mailing info@bentleyoperatic.co.uk