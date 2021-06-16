Little Lyric 2021 Family Shows and Events Announced at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre today announces the new Little Lyric programme of events from August to December 2021 bringing a magical mix of both new and cherished shows for children and families.

The new season begins with Eric Carle's The Very Hungry Caterpillar in the Main House which showcases and celebrates the late author's most loved characters (17 to 28 August).

This summer will also see the welcome return of Lyric Fest, a free, outdoor family festival held in Lyric Square with Hammersmith BID (20 and 21 August) as a key part of the BID's Summer Festival 2021.

In the Studio, the festive classic Raymond Briggs' Father Christmas will return in a special 10th anniversary production (24 November to 24 December). Ahead of this, the Studio will also host a variety of children's entertainment from leading children's production companies in the autumn including Zoom, Roald Dahl and the Imagination Seekers and The Princess and The Pea (various dates October and November).

Ticketed events go on sale today and can be booked at www.lyric.co.uk