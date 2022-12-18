Listen: Three Pines Actress Anna Tierney Appears On STOPTIME:Live In The Moment

STOPTIME: Live in the Moment Podcast host Lisa Hopkins spoke to actress Anna Tierney just before the critically acclaimed "Three Pines" series aired on Prime Video. Anna, who plays Clara Morrow in the popular hit series, speaks candidly about her journey as an actor and her desire to lean into all of the parts that make her who she is and break through the limitations both external and internal beliefs of "how" actors are supposed to present themselves.

"The example in the industry, up until very recently was, you know, you want to look like this kind of homogenous of gravy of bland things, you know, or perfection or whatever that is. But I'm glad that's changing now, and I'm embracing all those rougher edges."

Highlights include her affectionate recollection of her childhood and the influence of her well known actor father Malcolm Tierney:

"My dad was such a charming, funny, dedicated, personable man, you know, he was one of those people that it was just a dream to be around he could hold court in a room and, and you'd be kind of hanging off every word. "

And her fear that she wouldn't be good enough to get into drama school:

"I was applying for drama schools when I was at university, and so went straight to drama school. And it wasn't until I got there that I realized that that was where I was supposed to be. And I'd kind of, I think been putting it off to an extent, was maybe a bit afraid of going to drama school, or would I be good enough to go there?"

Listen to the episode here Anna Tierney: Embracing Her Rougher Edges