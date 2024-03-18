Line-Up Rolls Out New Ticketing Platform Across LW Theatres' Six West End Venues

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Line-Up, the ticketing software business, is rolling out its new platform across LW Theatres' six West End theatres. Line-Up's software was first introduced at His Majesty's Theatre in September 2023 before rolling out across LW Theatres' six-venue estate, which includes the iconic London Palladium and Theatre Royal Drury Lane. With more than a decade's experience in the industry, Line-Up is based in the heart of London's theatre district.

Its new platform was launched in 2023 following two years of close collaboration with LW Theatres and other clients to deliver a ticketing system that has been designed to meet the exacting requirements of elite theatres and live entertainment venues. The platform gives venues complete flexibility with the ability to customise a solution that is designed around their business and future strategy - while delivering a high level of security and reliability in any environment. The platform is designed to integrate in a modern, best-of-breed tech stack, allowing venues to pick and choose the right solutions for their specific needs. It is also designed with the customer in mind at every stage - centred around a market-leading checkout experience.

Jules Arnott, LW Theatres Co-CEO said: “We're thrilled to have made this move to partner with Line-Up.” “This is truly a product that supports our ambition and future strategy. Line-Up's technology is leading-edge, allowing us to provide a differentiated experience for our customers - while providing all the scalability, security and flexibility a business like ours needs. “Most importantly, it will deliver value at every level - for our in-house technology and data teams; for our brilliant producers, promoters and partners; and, crucially, for the thousands of theatregoers who walk through our doors every day.”

Barnaby Clark, Line-Up CEO and Co-Founder said: “Ours is the only system on the market that combines extensive software engineering expertise with the domain experience of leading West End theatre specialists. “We're delighted to have completed the rollout of our solution across all six of LW Theatres' exceptional venues. “We very much look forward to continuing to work with LW Theatres, along with our wider customer base, to further develop our best-in-class ticketing platform that continues to meet the rapidly changing and complex demands of the live entertainment industry.”

Visit https://line-up.tickets to learn more.