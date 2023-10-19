Light Up Lancaster Festival Set For November

Despite tough economic times, Lancaster businesses are rallying round to support Light Up Lancaster (LUL).

Organisers of the free, family festival, which runs for 3 nights from the 2nd - 4th November, have been inundated with local businesses stepping up to help in any way they can to make this year’s light festival a huge success.

The latest vote of confidence in LUL has come from a small group who have banded together to invest in Quay Lights – a beautiful addition to the city centre light art trail.

Bill Johnston of the Wagon & Horses on Lancaster’s historic quayside explained:

‘We’re big supporters of Light Up Lancaster and how it provides a wonderful free

festival for families to enjoy. That’s why we wanted to do our bit down on the

Quay.

‘Across all 3 nights of the festival, there will be four buildings along the quay lit by lighting designer, Brent Lees which will act as a beacon drawing people into the city.’

Quay Lights involves the Wagon & Horses, George & Dragon, Quite Simply French and the Maritime Museum and Light Up Lancaster artistic director, Julie Brown, welcomed the backing: ‘This is a fantastic gesture and a feather in the cap for these businesses to come up with this great initiative.’

She said it reflected the wholesale support that has been given to the everpopular festival by businesses across the city: ‘We would really struggle without businesses offering to help in a remarkable variety of ways, from pledging financial support to logistical help and expert services.’

Lancaster BID is part of the steering group delivering the event and others to

chip in include The Borough, The Duchy of Lancaster, Silver Door, Farrell Heyworth, Kanteena, Bier & Twist, St Nics Shopping Centre, Atkinsons and Supa Scaffolding.

‘These are just some of the local businesses supporting the event. We’re incredibly thankful that so many business owners are positive when we ask them to get involved in helping to make the festival happen, and even come up with their own unique ways to get involved,’ Julie added.

LUL runs from 5-9pm from Thursday, Nov 2 to Saturday Nov, with a special Art Fair in St Nic's on Saturday, November 4 from 11am-4pm.