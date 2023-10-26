Lead Cast Set For AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN UK and Ireland Tour

The producers of the Curve production of AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL have announced that Luke Baker, Georgia Lennon, Jamal Crawford, Paul French and Sinead Long will star as Zack Mayo, Paula Pokrifki, Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley, Sid Worley and Lynette Pomeroy respectively. The musical will open at The Alexandra, Birmingham, on 23 February 2024 booking through to 16 November 2024.

Based on the 1982 film starring Richard Gere, AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL has a book by Douglas Day Stewart & Sharleen Cooper Cohen and will be directed by Artistic Director of Curve, Nikolai Foster, with choreography by Joanna Goodwin.

Further casting to be announced.

Luke Baker most recently starred as Tony in Billy Elliot (Curve, Leicester). His other credits include Dean in Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre/Sheffield Crucible), Ren in Footloose (UK Tour), American Idiot (Arts Theatre, West End), Standby Ray Davies in Sunny Afternoon (Harold Pinter Theatre, West End) and Link Larkin in Hairspray (Cork Opera House). His television credits include Andor (Star Wars/Disney Plus) and Masters of the Air (Apple TV).

Georgia Lennon originated the role of Marie Osmond in the world premiere of The Osmonds: A New Musical (UK Tour). Her other theatre credits include Lady Chatterley in Lady Chatterley's Lover (Shaftesbury Theatre), One Enchanted Evening (Glastonbury Abbey), Belle in Beauty and the Beast (Grand Opera House, Belfast) and Princess Apricot in Jack and the Beanstalk (Grand Opera House, Belfast).

Jamal Crawford's theatre credits include: Tyrone Jackson in Fame The Musical (UK Tour, Troubadour Theatre), Big Jule Cover/Ensemble in Guys and Dolls (UK Tour, Chichester Theatre Revival); Ensemble in The Bodyguard (UK Tour); Ensemble in Thriller Live (Lyric Theatre); Ensemble in Back To The Future The Musical (Adelphi Theatre) and Prince Charming in Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs (Theatre Royal, Nottingham).

Paul French was nominated for Best Performer in a Musical at the WhatsOnStage Awards in 2023 for the role of Kenickie in Grease (Dominion Theatre, West End). He has also starred as Rooster in Annie (UK Tour) and TinMan/Hickory in Wizard of Oz (Curve Theatre).

Sinead Long has appeared in 9 To 5 (Daegu Opera House), Sylvia (The Old Vic), Hamilton (Victoria Palace), Sweet Charity (Nottingham Playhouse), King In Concert (Hackney Empire), Chess (London Coliseum), Cinderella (Hackney Empire) and Jesus Christ Superstar (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) and Jersey Boys (UK and Ireland tour). Her television credits include: Prince Andrew The Musical (Hat Trick Productions, Channel 4) and Doctors (BBC).

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL is based on the award-winning 80s movie which starred Richard Gere. This timeless story of love, courage, and redemption will make your heart soar and leave you breathless, longing for more. Be part of the emotional journey of Zack Mayo, a fearless young officer candidate, and the captivating Paula Pokrifki, whose fiery spirit matches his own. Their encounters ignite a spark that transcends boundaries, awakening a passionate love that defies all odds.

With every note, every step, and every heartfelt ballad, immerse yourself in this romantic masterpiece. Set to a smash-hit soundtrack featuring the songs of Madonna, Bon Jovi, Cyndi Lauper, Blondie, and many more, the power of music will carry you through the highs and lows of their extraordinary love story, including the award-winning (Love Lift Us) Up Where We Belong.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL invites you into a world where dreams and destinies intertwine. Don't miss your chance to experience this captivating romance brought to life on stage.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL UK Tour will have set & costume design by Michael Taylor, musical supervision and orchestration by George Dyer, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall, wig, hair and make up design by Sam Cox and casting by Debbie O'Brien. This Made at Curve production is produced by Jamie Wilson, Jack Maple, Gavin Kalin and Jason Haigh-Ellery in association with Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros Theatre Ventures.

Tour Dates

23 February – 2 March

Birmingham Alexandra

www.atgtickets.com/birmingham

5 – 9 March

Glasgow Kings Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/glasgow

12 – 16 March

Belfast Grand Opera House

www.goh.co.uk

19 – 23 March

Llandudno Venue Cymru

01492 872000

www.venuecymru.co.uk

25 – 30 March

Bradford, Alhambra Theatre

01274 432000

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

1 – 6 April

London New Wimbledon Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/wimbledon

15 – 20 April

Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre

www.wmc.org.uk

23 – 27 April

Brighton Theatre Royal

www.atgtickets.com/brighton

30 April – 4 May

Manchester Opera House

www.atgtickets.com/manchester

6 – 11 May

Stoke Regent Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/regent-theatre

13 – 18 May

Newcastle Theatre Royal

0191 232 7010

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

20 – 25 May

Dartford Orchard Theatre

01322 220000

www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

27 May – 1 June

Oxford New Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/oxford

4 – 8 June

York Grand Opera House

www.atgtickets.com/york

17 – 22 June

Sheffield Lyceum

0114 249 6000

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

25 – 29 June

Southampton's Mayflower Theatre

02380 711811

www.mayflower.org.uk

2 – 6 July

Torquay Princess Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/torquay

9 – 13 July

Canterbury Marlowe

01227 787787

www.marlowetheatre.com

16 – 20 July

Southend Cliffs Pavilion

www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk

22 – 27 July

Liverpool Empire Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/liverpool

29 July – 3 August

Nottingham Theatre Royal

0115 989 5555

trch.co.uk

5 – 10 August

Woking New Victoria Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre

12 – 17 August

Leicester Curve

0116 242 3595

www.curveonline.co.uk

20 – 24 August

Truro Hall for Cornwall

01872 262466

www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

2 – 7 September

Bristol Hippodrome

www.atgtickets.com/bristol

10 – 14 September

Ipswich Regent Theatre

www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk

17 – 21 September

Eastbourne Congress

01323 412 000

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

23 – 28 September

Wolverhampton Grand

01902 429212

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

1 – 5 October

Blackpool Opera House

www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

8 – 12 October

Aberdeen His Majesty's Theatre

01224 641122

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

21 – 26 October

Milton Keynes Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/milton-keynes-theatre

28 October – 2 November

Bromley Churchill Theatre

0343 310 0020

www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

4 – 9 November

Hull New Theatre

01482 300 306

www.hulltheatres.co.uk