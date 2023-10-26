Lead Cast Set For AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN UK and Ireland Tour

The musical will open at The Alexandra, Birmingham, on 23 February 2024 booking through to 16 November 2024.

Oct. 26, 2023

Lead Cast Set For AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN UK and Ireland Tour

The producers of the Curve production of AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL have announced that Luke Baker, Georgia Lennon, Jamal Crawford, Paul French and Sinead Long will star as Zack Mayo, Paula Pokrifki, Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley, Sid Worley and Lynette Pomeroy respectively. The musical will open at The Alexandra, Birmingham, on 23 February 2024 booking through to 16 November 2024.

 

Based on the 1982 film starring Richard Gere, AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL has a book by Douglas Day Stewart & Sharleen Cooper Cohen and will be directed by Artistic Director of Curve, Nikolai Foster, with choreography by Joanna Goodwin.

 

Further casting to be announced.

 

Luke Baker most recently starred as Tony in Billy Elliot (Curve, Leicester). His other credits include Dean in Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre/Sheffield Crucible), Ren in Footloose (UK Tour), American Idiot (Arts Theatre, West End), Standby Ray Davies in Sunny Afternoon (Harold Pinter Theatre, West End) and Link Larkin in Hairspray (Cork Opera House). His television credits include Andor (Star Wars/Disney Plus) and Masters of the Air (Apple TV).

 

Georgia Lennon originated the role of Marie Osmond in the world premiere of The Osmonds: A New Musical (UK Tour). Her other theatre credits include Lady Chatterley in Lady Chatterley's Lover (Shaftesbury Theatre), One Enchanted Evening (Glastonbury Abbey), Belle in Beauty and the Beast (Grand Opera House, Belfast) and Princess Apricot in Jack and the Beanstalk (Grand Opera House, Belfast).  

 

Jamal Crawford's theatre credits include: Tyrone Jackson in Fame The Musical (UK Tour, Troubadour Theatre), Big Jule Cover/Ensemble in Guys and Dolls (UK Tour, Chichester Theatre Revival); Ensemble in The Bodyguard (UK Tour); Ensemble in Thriller Live (Lyric Theatre); Ensemble in Back To The Future The Musical (Adelphi Theatre) and Prince Charming in Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs (Theatre Royal, Nottingham).

 

Paul French was nominated for Best Performer in a Musical at the WhatsOnStage Awards in 2023 for the role of Kenickie in Grease (Dominion Theatre, West End). He has also starred as Rooster in Annie (UK Tour) and TinMan/Hickory in Wizard of Oz (Curve Theatre).

 

Sinead Long has appeared in 9 To 5 (Daegu Opera House), Sylvia (The Old Vic), Hamilton (Victoria Palace), Sweet Charity (Nottingham Playhouse), King In Concert (Hackney Empire), Chess (London Coliseum), Cinderella (Hackney Empire) and Jesus Christ Superstar (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) and Jersey Boys (UK and Ireland tour). Her television credits include: Prince Andrew The Musical (Hat Trick Productions, Channel 4) and Doctors (BBC).

 

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL is based on the award-winning 80s movie which starred Richard Gere. This timeless story of love, courage, and redemption will make your heart soar and leave you breathless, longing for more. Be part of the emotional journey of Zack Mayo, a fearless young officer candidate, and the captivating Paula Pokrifki, whose fiery spirit matches his own. Their encounters ignite a spark that transcends boundaries, awakening a passionate love that defies all odds.

 

With every note, every step, and every heartfelt ballad, immerse yourself in this romantic masterpiece. Set to a smash-hit soundtrack featuring the songs of Madonna, Bon Jovi, Cyndi Lauper, Blondie, and many more, the power of music will carry you through the highs and lows of their extraordinary love story, including the award-winning (Love Lift Us) Up Where We Belong. 

 

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL invites you into a world where dreams and destinies intertwine. Don't miss your chance to experience this captivating romance brought to life on stage.

 

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL UK Tour will have set & costume design by Michael Taylor, musical supervision and orchestration by George Dyer, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall, wig, hair and make up design by Sam Cox and casting by Debbie O'Brien. This Made at Curve production is produced by Jamie Wilson, Jack Maple, Gavin Kalin and Jason Haigh-Ellery in association with Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros Theatre Ventures.

Tour Dates

23 February – 2 March          
Birmingham Alexandra
www.atgtickets.com/birmingham           

5 – 9 March                            
Glasgow Kings Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/glasgow

12 – 16 March                        
Belfast Grand Opera House                                     
www.goh.co.uk                                                          

 

19 – 23 March                        
Llandudno Venue Cymru                                         
01492 872000
 www.venuecymru.co.uk       

 

25 – 30 March                        
Bradford, Alhambra Theatre                                    
01274 432000
www.bradford-theatres.co.uk                                    

 

1 – 6 April                               
London New Wimbledon Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/wimbledon        

 

15 – 20 April                           
Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre
www.wmc.org.uk

 

23 – 27 April                           
Brighton Theatre Royal
www.atgtickets.com/brighton

 

30 April – 4 May                     
Manchester Opera House  
www.atgtickets.com/manchester

 

6 – 11 May                             
Stoke Regent Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/regent-theatre

 

13 – 18 May                           
Newcastle Theatre Royal                                         
0191 232 7010
www.theatreroyal.co.uk                                             

 

20 – 25 May                           
Dartford Orchard Theatre                                        
01322 220000
www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

 

27 May – 1 June                    
Oxford New Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/oxford

 

4 – 8 June                              
York Grand Opera House
www.atgtickets.com/york

 

17 – 22 June                          
Sheffield Lyceum                                                     
0114 249 6000
www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk                                     

                       

25 – 29 June                          
Southampton's Mayflower Theatre                         
02380 711811
www.mayflower.org.uk

 

2 – 6 July                               
Torquay Princess Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/torquay

 

9 – 13 July                             
Canterbury Marlowe                                                
01227 787787
www.marlowetheatre.com

                                               

16 – 20 July                           
Southend Cliffs Pavilion
www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk

 

22 – 27 July                           
Liverpool Empire Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/liverpool

 

29 July – 3 August                 
Nottingham Theatre Royal                                       
0115 989 5555              
trch.co.uk

 

5 – 10 August                         
Woking New Victoria Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre

 

12 – 17 August                       
Leicester Curve                                                        
0116 242 3595
www.curveonline.co.uk

 

20 – 24 August                       
Truro Hall for Cornwall                                             
01872 262466
www.hallforcornwall.co.uk                                        

           

2 – 7 September                    
Bristol Hippodrome
www.atgtickets.com/bristol

 

10 – 14 September                
Ipswich Regent Theatre
www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk                                       

 

17 – 21 September                
Eastbourne Congress                                              
01323 412 000
www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

 

23 – 28 September                
Wolverhampton Grand                                            
01902 429212
www.grandtheatre.co.uk

 

1 – 5 October                         
Blackpool Opera House
www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

 

8 – 12 October                       
Aberdeen His Majesty's Theatre                              
01224 641122
www.aberdeenperformingarts.com               

                                               

21 – 26 October                     
Milton Keynes Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/milton-keynes-theatre

 

28 October – 2 November     
Bromley Churchill Theatre                                        
0343 310 0020
www.churchilltheatre.co.uk                                       

 

4 – 9 November                     
Hull New Theatre                                                      
01482 300 306
www.hulltheatres.co.uk




2023 Regional Awards


