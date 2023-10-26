Lead Cast Set For AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN UK and Ireland Tour

The musical will open at The Alexandra, Birmingham, on 23 February 2024 booking through to 16 November 2024.
The producers of the Curve production of AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL have announced that Luke Baker, Georgia Lennon, Jamal Crawford, Paul French and Sinead Long will star as Zack Mayo, Paula Pokrifki, Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley, Sid Worley and Lynette Pomeroy respectively. The musical will open at The Alexandra, Birmingham, on 23 February 2024 booking through to 16 November 2024.
Based on the 1982 film starring Richard Gere, AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL has a book by Douglas Day Stewart & Sharleen Cooper Cohen and will be directed by Artistic Director of Curve, Nikolai Foster, with choreography by Joanna Goodwin.
Further casting to be announced.
Luke Baker most recently starred as Tony in Billy Elliot (Curve, Leicester). His other credits include Dean in Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre/Sheffield Crucible), Ren in Footloose (UK Tour), American Idiot (Arts Theatre, West End), Standby Ray Davies in Sunny Afternoon (Harold Pinter Theatre, West End) and Link Larkin in Hairspray (Cork Opera House). His television credits include Andor (Star Wars/Disney Plus) and Masters of the Air (Apple TV).
Georgia Lennon originated the role of Marie Osmond in the world premiere of The Osmonds: A New Musical (UK Tour). Her other theatre credits include Lady Chatterley in Lady Chatterley's Lover (Shaftesbury Theatre), One Enchanted Evening (Glastonbury Abbey), Belle in Beauty and the Beast (Grand Opera House, Belfast) and Princess Apricot in Jack and the Beanstalk (Grand Opera House, Belfast).
Jamal Crawford's theatre credits include: Tyrone Jackson in Fame The Musical (UK Tour, Troubadour Theatre), Big Jule Cover/Ensemble in Guys and Dolls (UK Tour, Chichester Theatre Revival); Ensemble in The Bodyguard (UK Tour); Ensemble in Thriller Live (Lyric Theatre); Ensemble in Back To The Future The Musical (Adelphi Theatre) and Prince Charming in Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs (Theatre Royal, Nottingham).
Paul French was nominated for Best Performer in a Musical at the WhatsOnStage Awards in 2023 for the role of Kenickie in Grease (Dominion Theatre, West End). He has also starred as Rooster in Annie (UK Tour) and TinMan/Hickory in Wizard of Oz (Curve Theatre).
Sinead Long has appeared in 9 To 5 (Daegu Opera House), Sylvia (The Old Vic), Hamilton (Victoria Palace), Sweet Charity (Nottingham Playhouse), King In Concert (Hackney Empire), Chess (London Coliseum), Cinderella (Hackney Empire) and Jesus Christ Superstar (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) and Jersey Boys (UK and Ireland tour). Her television credits include: Prince Andrew The Musical (Hat Trick Productions, Channel 4) and Doctors (BBC).
AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL is based on the award-winning 80s movie which starred Richard Gere. This timeless story of love, courage, and redemption will make your heart soar and leave you breathless, longing for more. Be part of the emotional journey of Zack Mayo, a fearless young officer candidate, and the captivating Paula Pokrifki, whose fiery spirit matches his own. Their encounters ignite a spark that transcends boundaries, awakening a passionate love that defies all odds.
With every note, every step, and every heartfelt ballad, immerse yourself in this romantic masterpiece. Set to a smash-hit soundtrack featuring the songs of Madonna, Bon Jovi, Cyndi Lauper, Blondie, and many more, the power of music will carry you through the highs and lows of their extraordinary love story, including the award-winning (Love Lift Us) Up Where We Belong.
AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL invites you into a world where dreams and destinies intertwine. Don't miss your chance to experience this captivating romance brought to life on stage.
AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL UK Tour will have set & costume design by Michael Taylor, musical supervision and orchestration by George Dyer, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall, wig, hair and make up design by Sam Cox and casting by Debbie O'Brien. This Made at Curve production is produced by Jamie Wilson, Jack Maple, Gavin Kalin and Jason Haigh-Ellery in association with Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros Theatre Ventures.
23 February – 2 March
Birmingham Alexandra
www.atgtickets.com/birmingham
5 – 9 March
Glasgow Kings Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/glasgow
12 – 16 March
Belfast Grand Opera House
www.goh.co.uk
19 – 23 March
Llandudno Venue Cymru
01492 872000
www.venuecymru.co.uk
25 – 30 March
Bradford, Alhambra Theatre
01274 432000
www.bradford-theatres.co.uk
1 – 6 April
London New Wimbledon Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/wimbledon
15 – 20 April
Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre
www.wmc.org.uk
23 – 27 April
Brighton Theatre Royal
www.atgtickets.com/brighton
30 April – 4 May
Manchester Opera House
www.atgtickets.com/manchester
6 – 11 May
Stoke Regent Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/regent-theatre
13 – 18 May
Newcastle Theatre Royal
0191 232 7010
www.theatreroyal.co.uk
20 – 25 May
Dartford Orchard Theatre
01322 220000
www.orchardtheatre.co.uk
27 May – 1 June
Oxford New Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/oxford
4 – 8 June
York Grand Opera House
www.atgtickets.com/york
17 – 22 June
Sheffield Lyceum
0114 249 6000
www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
25 – 29 June
Southampton's Mayflower Theatre
02380 711811
www.mayflower.org.uk
2 – 6 July
Torquay Princess Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/torquay
9 – 13 July
Canterbury Marlowe
01227 787787
www.marlowetheatre.com
16 – 20 July
Southend Cliffs Pavilion
www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk
22 – 27 July
Liverpool Empire Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/liverpool
29 July – 3 August
Nottingham Theatre Royal
0115 989 5555
trch.co.uk
5 – 10 August
Woking New Victoria Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre
12 – 17 August
Leicester Curve
0116 242 3595
www.curveonline.co.uk
20 – 24 August
Truro Hall for Cornwall
01872 262466
www.hallforcornwall.co.uk
2 – 7 September
Bristol Hippodrome
www.atgtickets.com/bristol
10 – 14 September
Ipswich Regent Theatre
www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk
17 – 21 September
Eastbourne Congress
01323 412 000
www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk
23 – 28 September
Wolverhampton Grand
01902 429212
www.grandtheatre.co.uk
1 – 5 October
Blackpool Opera House
www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk
8 – 12 October
Aberdeen His Majesty's Theatre
01224 641122
www.aberdeenperformingarts.com
21 – 26 October
Milton Keynes Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/milton-keynes-theatre
28 October – 2 November
Bromley Churchill Theatre
0343 310 0020
www.churchilltheatre.co.uk
4 – 9 November
Hull New Theatre
01482 300 306
www.hulltheatres.co.uk
