Corn Exchange Newbury's Old Library to Open with Autumn Season of Theatre, Comedy & Dance

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Corn Exchange Newbury has unveiled an autumn season for their main venue and the newly opened Old Library, packed with outstanding theatre, comedy, dance, live music, circus, magic, family entertainment and creative participation. Marking the first live programme to span both venues, the season celebrates a new chapter for arts and culture in Newbury, following the successful completion of a capital fundraising campaign to transform the historic Old Library into a permanent creative hub.

The opening weekend of performances at the Old Library welcomes audiences of all ages to experience the new venue for the first time. Under-5s and their grown-ups can enjoy Filskit Theatre's interactive music show Wonder Gigs (11th September, 6th November), while acclaimed Artistic Director of Ockham's Razor Charlotte Mooney returns with her enchanting one-woman show Comb (12th September). Inspired by Celtic, Slavic and Siberian folklore, Comb weaves together traditional tales with contemporary narratives.

Comedy takes centre stage this autumn, with a range of established favourites, rising stars and fresh voices from the UK scene. Ria Lina: Riabellion (10th October) and James Barr: Sorry I Hurt Your Son (Said My Ex To My Mum) (22nd October) offer an array of witty stand-up comedy sets. Award-winning comedian Michael Akadiri: Don't Call Me Uncle! (13th November) explores the frustrations of unwanted name-calling, while Daniel Foxx: How Lovely (21st November) shares his critically acclaimed and infectiously funny exploration of dating in your 30s.

Exploring the life of a fashion icon, The Essence of Audrey (18th September) shines a light on the story of Audrey Hepburn in a powerful biopic play, while the award-nominated In the Land of Eagles (2nd October) follows the true story of a young woman as she spends precious time with her dying grandfather on an epic journey through Albania. Anthem for Dissatisfaction (12th November) brings real insights into growing up in austerity Britain, scored by Oasis, The Jam, Bruce Springsteen and Sam Fender.

Alex McAleer: Mind Reader (19th September) astonishes audiences with his mind-boggling psychological tricks, while multi-award-winning Darryl J Carrington's Out of the Box (24th October) transforms everyday objects into an award-winning circus and clowning extravaganza. A Tale of Us (16th October) offers a combination of storytelling for parents with a multi-sensory relaxed play experience for babies. Families can also put their detective skills to the test in The Mystery of the Old Library (7th November), a board-game style theatrical adventure making its debut this autumn.

Reflecting Corn Exchange Newbury's ongoing commitment to engaging audiences at every stage of life, the Old Library's creative programme also places particular emphasis on the wellbeing of older communities. Dare to Dance, Sing 55 and Tai Chi offer vital social and creative connection for over-55s. While weekly Youth Theatre and Youth Dance Company sessions nurture the next generation of performers aged 4 – 19.

As well as the events at the Old Library, this autumn the Corn Exchange Auditorium brings together some of the UK's most exciting names and powerful performances.

An annual staple for the Berkshire area, Newbury Sounds (4th September) platforms emerging talent in an exciting evening of original music from local bands and performers. Exceptional vocals will follow later in the month with Jacqui Dankworth: The Sondheim Songbook (17th September), Seth Lakeman (15th October) and TV-regular Ore Oduba: The Vintage Boys Rock 'n' Roll Show (8th October). Halloween in Concert (23rd October) brings ghoulish entertainment, while Creedence Clearwater Revived (29th October) covers American rock classics. In aid of the Corn Exchange Newbury's Future Fund, The Zoots (5th November) will create a toe-tapping evening of 60s hits for audience members to enjoy with all proceeds helping to support all the work the Corn Exchange does.

Continuing the music programme, is A Tribute to Sting & The Police: Starring The Rozzers (16th October) which shares hits from the 70s and 80s, Copacabana Magic: The Barry Manilow Tribute (24th October) delivers powerful vocals, and the energetic Mercury (7th November) is a nostalgic celebration of Queen. The Glam Rock Show: Get It On (17th October) brings fan favourites from T. Rex, Bowie, Slade and more to the stage and swinging audiences out of the season is The Crooners Christmas Special (14th November), blending Big Band swing with hilarious, razor-sharp one liners.

Two-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Seann Walsh: This is Torture (6th September) kicks off the comedy season with his trademark razor-sharp set, followed by ShakeItUp: The Improvised Shakespeare Show (10th September), with a hilarious reimagining of Shakespeare's most iconic plays. The Comedy Network (11th September, 9th October, 6th November) returns throughout the season, bringing its trademark belly laughs to Berkshire. Ruby Wax: Absolutely Famous (14th October) takes a wickedly sharp look at her incredible life rubbing shoulders with celebrities.

Dance also lights up the programme, as Adam Garcia's Emerald Storm (16th September), featuring Britain's Got Talent finalist Tom Ball, fuses Irish dance with urban tap in a high-octane spectacle of thunderous footwork and soaring live vocals. JV2 (23rd September) from Jasmin Vardimon Company showcases bold new work from the next generation of leading dancers and Srishti return to Newbury with Play Ball (13th October), an electrifying triple bill of classical Indian dance, choreographed by Nina Rajarani MBE. Newbury favourites Queenz: Battle of the Divas (10th October) also return to the Corn Exchange this season, seeing drag royalty take to the stage as the audience decides who claims the ultimate diva crown.

A highlight of the family programme this season, There's A Monster In Your Show (19th - 20th September), featuring music by Olivier Award winner Tom Fletcher, returns with its ever-important message of kindness. During October half-term, there's plenty to spark creativity for families. Illusion Impossible (25th October) combines magic and circus to create a thrilling spectacle, while Dinosaur World Live (27th & 28th October) stomps onto the stage with a roaring prehistoric adventure for youngsters. Crown Ballet presents The Nutcracker (30th October), an ethereal dance experience perfect for all ages.

Down to Chance (22nd October) offers a heartwarming retelling of the Great Alaskan Earthquake and its impact on a community. Degrees of Error presents an improvised murder mystery Murder She Didn't Write (20th & 21st October), a spontaneously clever whodunnit, and beloved poet Pam Ayres brings Doggedly Onward (12th November), a warm and entertaining reflection on her life through poetry and storytelling.

Corn Exchange Newbury Director, Jessica Jhundoo-Evans comments, 'This autumn season marks an exciting new chapter for us, as we open the doors to the Old Library to live performance and present a vibrant programme filled with theatre, music, circus, storytelling and family experiences. From workshops to bold new performances, we've carefully curated a season that reflects the very best in touring work and creative talent. We can't wait to welcome audiences of all ages to discover, explore and be inspired by everything on offer across our venues this autumn.'

More on Corn Exchange Newbury Recent Articles Corn Exchange Newbury's Old Library to Open with Autumn Season of Theatre, Comedy & Dance 6/18/2026

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