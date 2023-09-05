La Voix Brings The Red Ambition Tour to London Lyric Theatre

The performance is set for 8 October.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

Over 30 years since Madonna embarked on her infamous ‘Blonde Ambition Tour’ Britain’s funniest red head will be donning the ‘cone bra’ and swinging into town.  La Voix will visit The Lyric Theatre, London for one night only on 08 October  with her live band for her most ambitious show yet The Red Ambition Tour.

The much-loved Drag Queen, best known from Britain’s Got Talent and Ab Fab the Movie, brings fans and first timers a unique evening of entertainment in the company of a true legend.

The Red Ambition tour promises an evening like no other, with huge live vocals, a live band and side-splitting comedy. Expect dazzling impersonations of all your favourite diva’s punctuated with La Voix unique razor-sharp and saucy wit - guaranteed to bring you to your feet with music, laughter and an abundance of glitz and glamour.

The feisty flame-haired phenomenon is a regular on both stage and screen and has worked closely with stars including Mickey Rooney, Cilla Black, Pamela Anderson, Brigitte Nielsen, Ruby Wax, Jennifer Sunders, Dawn French and many more.  She was most recently seen on ITV’s Queens for the Night alongside Lorraine Kelly and Melanie C and has some very exciting projects lined up for 2023 which all will be revealed very soon!

La Voix says:  ‘This Tour is going to be like no other. We are swinging into towns and cities across the country with my huge spectacle for all to see. I don’t know any other one night show that tours with the production, the band and the set we do!’

The perfect night out for theatre, comedy and musical fans! La Voix’s shows are not to be missed! Find out more and book your tickets at Click Here   

The Red Ambition Tour is sponsored by P&O Cruises.  La Voix regularly performs in The Limelight Club on P&O Cruises newest, greenest and most contemporary ship Iona. Limelight Club is a supper club combining fine dining with comedy, singing, acting from many celebrity names.




