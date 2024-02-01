LET'S DANCE INTERNATIONAL FRONTIERS Returns to Leicester in April

Serendipity Institute for Black Arts and Heritage has announced a packed programme for LET'S DANCE INTERNATIONAL FRONTIERS 2024 (LDIF24), Leicester's annual dance festival.

LDIF24 launches on April 29th, International Dance Day, with a new commission from fast rising choreographer, Raúl Reinoso, principal dancer with Acosta Danza, and concludes with the eagerly anticipated UK return of the legendary National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica. Jamaica's national dance company will present an electric mixed bill of legacy work and new pieces at Curve Studio, Leicester, on May 3rd and 4th. (photo: Kerry-Ann Henry of NDTCJ)

LDIF24 presents live performances by UK and international artists, talks and discussions with dance practitioners hosted by Artistic Director Pawlet Brookes MBE, and street performances of dance, music, and poetry across the city. There are opportunities to attend workshops, masterclasses and networking events.

Press tickets: judy.lipsey@lipseypr.com

Let's Dance International Frontiers is the creation of Pawlet Brookes MBE, LDIF's dynamic Artistic Director who has, since 2011, steered the festival into becoming the UK's leading platform for Black dance.

“Pawlet has an eye for talent. She was the first person to bring African-American choreographer Kyle Abraham to the UK (who subsequently made work for The Royal Ballet)…she gave a UK platform to Germaine Acogny (who then performed at Sadler's Wells)…and she introduced us to Haitian choreographer Jeanguy Saintus who went on to create work for Phoenix Dance Theatre…” (Guardian)

“Over the last 14 years, LDIF has grown into something really special, a gathering that people from all over the world travel to attend both as artists and audience members,” says Pawlet who is also co-founder and Artistic Director of Serendipity.



“This year we are delighted to present a rich programme headlined by the National Dance Theatre of Jamaica (NDTCJ), who return to the UK stage for the first time in over 10 years. For our launch on April 29th we have commissioned the brilliant Cuban dancer/choreographer Raúl Reinoso of Acosta Danza to create a new piece, ‘UNBUNTU', an exploration of the foundation of African Caribbean culture.

“In tandem with our live performance programme, we'll be hosting masterclasses and Dance Dialogues with NDTCJ's Artistic Director Marlon Simms, Jamaican director and choreographer L'Antoinette Stines, British actor, dancer and director David Blake and Sharon Watson, CEO and Principal of Northern School of Contemporary Dance.

“UK performance artist Diana Amma Gyankoma Abankwah - aka Psyber Giantess - will perform her compelling site-specific solo work, ‘Trance-Fixed in Wonderland' while our regular programmes Signatures and the Black British Dance Platform will showcase new works by UK and international artists in an evening of refreshing and innovative performance.”