LAMDA and RADA to Host AI and Performing Arts Colloquium in London

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An international conference exploring artificial intelligence in the performing arts convened between LAMDA and RADA will be held on Thursday, 16 July at LAMDA's London campus.

This international colloquium between the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), two leading Conservatoires in Performing Arts training, brings together leaders in actor training, research, and the performing arts industry at scale to examine how AI is reshaping the studio, the stage, and the screen.

The agenda takes a sector-wide position rather than simply responding to existing industry developments. It looks at substantive questions: what does it mean to train an actor when an algorithm decides who to cast, when likeness rights are negotiated in the data economy, and when generative tools are writing showcase scenes. This one-day event brings these issues to the table to be examined by industry, research, and Conservatoire practitioners working together.

Rather than adopting a traditional conference format, this colloquium runs as five parallel problem-based labs interrogating questions from AI agents in studio preparation to bias in algorithmic casting and the use of motion capture in ensemble performance. Lab partners include Imperial College London and new AI startup Scivora. The day is convened to develop public-facing positions on pedagogy and ethics, to share research and practice across institutional boundaries, and to seed longer-term collaboration in teaching, research and curriculum.

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