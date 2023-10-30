Kerry Ellis and Louise Dearman to Perform at The Kings Theatre Portsmouth This Winter

Two stars of musical theatre are joining forces for a stunning night of music from the musicals we all know and love.

Showbiz royalty, Kerry Ellis and Louise Dearman are joined by esteemed Musical Director, Craig Adams on the grand piano as they take their audience on an unforgettable journey with the legendary soundtracks and classic solos and duets from the stage.

Kerry and Louise have been friends for 30 years and have played leading roles in some of the biggest shows in London's West End including Wicked, Evita, Cats and Oliver! – to name but a few.

In Wicked, Kerry was the first British actress to play the role of Elphaba in the West End and on Broadway. Louise is the only actress in the world to have played both Elphaba and Glinda.

The two leading ladies have amassed a huge fan base between them, and the show is expected to attract musical theatre fans from across the country and even further afield as their fan-base is indeed global.

The show ‘A Wicked Night' is produced by Paul Woolf for The Kings Theatre, with Jack Edwards as Associate Producer.

It will play for one night only at The Kings Theatre, Portsmouth on 8th February 2024.

Tickets: Click Here