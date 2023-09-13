KINKY BOOTS Comes to Chester Next Year

KINKY BOOTS struts onto the Storyhouse stage, spreading its message of empowerment and acceptance, in 2024.

With a Tony and Grammy winning score by the iconic Cyndi Lauper, and book penned by the brilliant Tony winner Harvey Fierstein KINKY BOOTS is set to captivate Chester audiences like never before.

Based on the beloved Miramax motion picture Kinky Boots written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth (Calendar Girls), this heartwarming musical has transcended borders, inspiring people from all walks of life to embrace their individuality and stand proud. The show's global success has been a testament to the enduring power of acceptance and the belief that we can change the world simply by changing our perspectives.

Charlie Price inherits a suffering shoe factory. Following a meeting with drag queen Lola, Price starts embracing a more flamboyant business model. Together, they embark on a journey that defies convention, discovering the true power of self-expression and the strength that comes from embracing one's authentic self.

Suzie Henderson, Creative Director of Storyhouse said, "Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of this sensational production, we are thrilled to be producing this for audiences in Chester!"

This jubilant production is a vibrant reminder to celebrate life triumphantly, to be unapologetically you, and to understand that our differences are our strengths. With its infectious music, unforgettable characters, and spectacular choreography, "KINKY BOOTS" is a call to unity and acceptance.