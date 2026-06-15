Joe Tracini and Karl Queensborough to Join THE ALL NEW ADVENTURES OF PETER PAN

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Joe Tracini will be playing the role of Smee, and joining him will be Karl Queensborough, taking on the role of Captain Hook in this year's pantomime, The All New Adventures of Peter Pan at Norwich Theatre.

YouTube star and The Times best-selling author Joe Tracini will board the pirate ship as the lovable, confused and unpredictable sort-of pirate Smee.

Karl Queensborough makes a return to the Norwich Theatre pantomime stage following his 2023 performance as the Prince in Sleeping Beauty: The Fairy's Tale. Karl played Alexander Hamilton in the West End production of Hamilton: An American Musical at Victoria Palace Theatre. He has also starred in The Crown on Netflix and Girl from the North Country. This year, Karl swaps his royal robes for a pirate's coat, stepping into the boots of the ultimate panto baddie Captain Hook.

The production is set to perform at Norwich Theatre Royal on 5 December 2026, running through the heart of the festive season until 3 January 2027. More casting to be announced soon.

Joe is also writing the script for The All New Adventures of Peter Pan, infusing the traditional pantomime format with chaos, humour, and heartfelt storytelling. Audiences can expect a fresh take on the classic Neverland tale, brimming with the festive spirit and high-energy mischief that have become the hallmark of a Norwich Theatre production.

The All New Adventures of Peter Pan offers a range of accessible performances, including captioned, audio-described, BSL-interpreted, sensory-adapted, and an over-15s performance. Don't forget you can spread the cost of your pantomime tickets with Pay in Instalments.

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