Jasmin Vardimon Company Launches New Online Classes and Screenings

Jasmin Vardimon Company will offer their Pop Up Space classes FREE online for one month via Zoom. Today, they invite the wider community to join them from their own home to keep moving and strengthening their body.

Their statement reads:

Following the success of our Pop Up Space classes at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Ashford, we are pleased to offer a superb programme of classes accessible for all, launching on Friday 27th March. Classes are free for a month and are suitable for all ages and abilities - from young children to the over 50's. Professionally trained dancers will guide participants through a series of fun and inspirational sessions live-streamed through the Zoom on-line platform which can be accessed via our website jasminvardimon.com/popupspace. A fundraising campaign has also been set up by the charitable arm of the company to support our current digital activities and the freelance artists working with us in these challenging times.

In these difficult times, I feel we have to do everything we can to help our communities. I hope our offer will benefit dance students, professional dancers and other individuals and families who are at home and looking for ways to keep active and stay healthy. Jasmin Vardimon

We will be also hosting free digital screenings of our most Popular Productions. The first screening will take place on Sunday 29th March at 7pm. We have had a fantastic response so far, with fans busy voting for their favourite production on social media. The winning production will be available to all for 24 hours via our company Vimeo page.

We recognise that this is also a particularly tricky time for educators and the demand for targeted online activity is at an all time high. This week we have proactively reached out to teachers and students studying Jasmin's work at GCSE and A Level, to provide new resources to help motivate and enliven their home-learning. Online video of full company productions will be made available exclusively for teachers and their groups of students, which for a limited time can be followed by a special 30 minute session of Q&A with Jasmin or a company dancer. In a time of huge disruption to student's learning, the team is committed to providing much needed support with these additional free video resources and exclusive access, through which students can learn more about Jasmin's creative process.

We will be announcing further developments in our expanding digital portfolio as we develop our online audiences and continue to affirm the positive impact that dance and creativity have in supporting the community. Please check our website and social media channels for further information: jasminvardimon.com/popupspace





