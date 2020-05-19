Jasmin Vardimon Company Announces Free Digital Screening Of 7734

Jasmin Vardimon Company has announced a free 24 hour digital streaming of their production 7734 on their Vimeo channel from 12pm Wednesday 3rd June 2020. Viewers will be invited to consider a 'Pay As You Feel' donation to support the company's activities and the freelancers work with them in these difficult times. Donations can be made at www.paypal.com/paypalme2/JVCompany.

7734 grapples with the subject of man's inhumanity to man, questioning the human forces and weaknesses that have manufactured hell on earth. Tackling brutality head on, it also illuminates our capacity for survival and the poetry of hope.

Originally performed at Sadler's Wells in 2010, the production has found a new audience among students studying Jasmin Vardimon Company work for GCSE and A level and was voted to feature as part of a special in-depth Q&A session with teachers and pupils around the UK. Talking live via Zoom, Jasmin spoke about her family history growing up in a kibbutz in Israel and about the transformational impact of visiting Auschwitz as a teenager. Many years later, the striking images of that visit along with personal testimony from holocaust survivors informed the subject of 7734.

A recorded section of Jasmin's Zoom Q&A with schools is available on the company's YouTube and Vimeo channels and is particularly beneficial for students seeking to understand the influences, motivation and methodology behind her work as well as providing an insight into her contribution to the independent contemporary dance scene in Britain. It has been the company's mission during lockdown to support those studying Jasmin's work with a selection of free resources and access to specially filmed content including solos which provide clear examples of movement material. Further information is available at www.jasminvardimon.com/education/education-resources.

