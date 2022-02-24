James Gaddas Brings DRACULA To Harlow In March

The most famous Gothic horror story of all time Dracula is coming to the Harlow Playhouse on Thursday 17th March 2020. Adapted and performed by TV and West End star James Gaddas, best known for his roles in Coronation Street, Bad Girls, Doctors and Emmerdale, Dracula questions "Are some things - better left buried?!"

Tickets for Dracula are on sale now.

Directed by Pip Minnithorpe (UK Associate Director - 'Harry Potter and The Cursed Child'), with original music by Jeremy Swift (acclaimed actor - Downtown Abbey, Ted Lasso) and illusion design by John Bulleid (Illusions behind the Olivier Award-Winning The Worst Witch), Dracula is one man show, with fifteen different characters and is a new take on a classic tale explores 'the untold truth'.

But when James Gaddas (Bad Girls, Coronation Street, Medics) comes across Bram Stoker's original handwritten copy while working on a satellite channel TV show, what he reads chills him to the bone.

From strange encounters in the Count's castle in Transylvania, to his ghostly arrival on a ship of death off the coast of Whitby, through midnight seductions and a heroic pursuit across Europe, racing against the setting of the sun - all have served to thrill and excite readers in equal measure.

But this copy contains pages never actually published and leads him to a terrifying discovery.

What if everything we thought we knew - was just the beginning? What if it's not a story - but a warning! What if the legend - is real!

James Gaddas brings the original version to life - before sharing his discovery in this electrifying stage show.

One actor, fifteen characters -

One monumental decision -

Are some things - better left buried?!

The performance is on Thursday 17th March 2022 at 7:30pm.

Ticket Link: https://playhouseharlow.ticketsolve.com/shows/873619957

Box Office: 01279 431945

The Box Office telephone lines are open 11am - 2pm Monday - Saturday