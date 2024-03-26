Jade Johnson, Marianne Benedict & Lara De Belder to Star in CYCLES: A Podcast Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LaraLuka and Taylor Jay Productions will present ‘Cycles: A Podcast Musical’ by Luka Bjelis and Lara de Belde (Bird Brigade, The Other Palace). The production has an all-female cast, featuring Jade Johnson (Book of Mormon, Cable Street), Marianne Benedict (Matilda, The Wizard of Oz, Cats) and Lara De Belder (West End Misfits, Bird Brigade), with a live band.

Seasons. Fashion Trends. Relationships. Periods.

…they all move in cycles.

Whether it’s dating disasters, toxic traits or crawling up that career path, we all seem to be stuck on loop with something. What does it take to break the cycle?



Taylor Jay, Co-Producer: “I am absolutely ecstatic to be co-producing this new musical alongside Luka and Lara, two up and coming composers/writers… After seeing their previous show, ‘Bird Brigade’, I knew I had to be involved in their next piece. With strong writing, dynamic casting and moving music, this is not one to miss”.

Performance Details:



Venue: Phoenix Arts Club, 1 Phoenix Street, London, WC2H 8BU

Date: Sun 14 April 2024

Time: 15:00

Tickets: £15.00 each

Box Office: www.phoenixartsclub.com