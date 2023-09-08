JW3 Comedy Club Opens In Central London This Month

A brand new central London Comedy Club opens its doors from Wednesday 13 September 2023 at JW3 in NW3 with top comedians on the comedy circuit, in an inclusive and intimate venue - the JW3 Comedy Club!



September's opening line up includes the fearless Ria Lina - the only Filipina comedian in British stand up, Cerys Nelmes with her West Country charm and colourful life, Mike Cox ("has delicious cynicism and razor sharp wit" - Romesh Ranganthan) and nor forgetting talented fun joker and compere Juliet Meyers.



The next mega comedy gig is on Thursday 2 November with fire crackers: Essex Arab girl comedian Esther Manito, stand up junior doctor and natural charmer Michael Akadiri. Add award winning headliner Mark Maier plus compere Jew Talkin' To Me?'s Rachel Creeger - and that is a top comedy night out!



What more could you want - a monthly JW3 Comedy Club now at JW3 in NW3, with some of the best, top-notch stand-up performances and improv from the funniest comedians in town?



Beat those winter blues in the New Year on Wednesday 17 January 2024 and spend a night out with: investigative comedian Keith Farnan, Joe Jacobs who effortlessly flits between hip hop and comedy, Samantha Day spouting words of wisdom and self-improvement - whether wanted or not! And compere, Jew Talkin' To Me?'s Philip Simon.



February's JW3 Comedy Club falls on Wednesday 14 February 2024 and will go over the top on the Alternative Valentine's Night vibe with a brilliant line up including: comedy magic with Mandy Muden, Cally Beaton ("Cally is a comedy queen - fiery, intelligent and totally original" - Sara Pascoe), rapid-fire gag merchant Tony Cowards and compere is character comedian Joe Bor.



March-ing towards the end of, well, erm, March, Wednesday 27 March 2024, grab a seat for comedy whirlwind John Robertson, Louise Atkinson ("A strong flavour of Victoria Wood" - Bruce Dessau, Evening Standard), Andrew Bird ("A truly excellent comedian" - Michael McIntyre) and spreading joy and nonsense compere Ben Van Der Velde.



Thursday 18 April 2024 has JW3 Comedy Club's April Fools lined up for all to enjoy: the force of nature that is Funmbi Omotayo, musical comedian Kate Lucas, plus comic bile from Andrea Hubert and compare Carey Marx with his own blend of dark humour and gleeful delivery!



Get ready for JW3's very own regular Comedy Club currently through to April 2024! JW3 brilliantly morphs into an intimate comedy venue to enjoy in your face, close up comedy! So grab a drink and enjoy the electric atmosphere of live comedy in NW3 - that will leave you in stitches.



Book your tickets now for JW3's Comedy Club - and why not enjoy the delicious Baladyt vegetarian restaurant, bar and café for a great night out at JW3.