JW3 Comedy Club Opens In Central London This Month

September's opening line up includes the fearless Ria Lina - the only Filipina comedian in British stand up, Cerys Nelmes, Mike Cox, and Juliet Meyers.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

ATG and Preevue Expand 'View from Seat' Service Across All UK Venues Photo 1 ATG and Preevue Expand 'View from Seat' Service Across All UK Venues
Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Photo 2 Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Racism and Relevance in Adapting GREAT EXPECTATIONS
Video: First Look at Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe and More in SINATRA THE MUSICAL Photo 3 Video: First Look at Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe and More in SINATRA THE MUSICAL
Hannah Waddingham Withdrew From BBC Prom in Support of SAG-AFTRA Strike Photo 4 Hannah Waddingham Withdrew From BBC Prom in Support of SAG-AFTRA Strike

JW3 Comedy Club Opens In Central London This Month

JW3 Comedy Club Opens In Central London This Month

A brand new central London Comedy Club opens its doors from Wednesday 13 September 2023 at JW3 in NW3 with top comedians on the comedy circuit, in an inclusive and intimate venue - the JW3 Comedy Club!

September's opening line up includes the fearless Ria Lina - the only Filipina comedian in British stand up, Cerys Nelmes with her West Country charm and colourful life, Mike Cox ("has delicious cynicism and razor sharp wit" - Romesh Ranganthan) and nor forgetting talented fun joker and compere Juliet Meyers.

The next mega comedy gig is on Thursday 2 November with fire crackers: Essex Arab girl comedian Esther Manito, stand up junior doctor and natural charmer Michael Akadiri. Add award winning headliner Mark Maier plus compere Jew Talkin' To Me?'s Rachel Creeger - and that is a top comedy night out!

What more could you want - a monthly JW3 Comedy Club now at JW3 in NW3, with some of the best, top-notch stand-up performances and improv from the funniest comedians in town?

Beat those winter blues in the New Year on Wednesday 17 January 2024 and spend a night out with: investigative comedian Keith Farnan, Joe Jacobs who effortlessly flits between hip hop and comedy, Samantha Day spouting words of wisdom and self-improvement - whether wanted or not! And compere, Jew Talkin' To Me?'s Philip Simon.

February's JW3 Comedy Club falls on Wednesday 14 February 2024 and will go over the top on the Alternative Valentine's Night vibe with a brilliant line up including: comedy magic with Mandy Muden, Cally Beaton ("Cally is a comedy queen - fiery, intelligent and totally original" - Sara Pascoe), rapid-fire gag merchant Tony Cowards and compere is character comedian Joe Bor.

March-ing towards the end of, well, erm, March, Wednesday 27 March 2024, grab a seat for comedy whirlwind John Robertson, Louise Atkinson ("A strong flavour of Victoria Wood" - Bruce Dessau, Evening Standard), Andrew Bird ("A truly excellent comedian" - Michael McIntyre) and spreading joy and nonsense compere Ben Van Der Velde.

Thursday 18 April 2024 has JW3 Comedy Club's April Fools lined up for all to enjoy: the force of nature that is Funmbi Omotayo, musical comedian Kate Lucas, plus comic bile from Andrea Hubert and compare Carey Marx with his own blend of dark humour and gleeful delivery!

Get ready for JW3's very own regular Comedy Club currently through to April 2024! JW3 brilliantly morphs into an intimate comedy venue to enjoy in your face, close up comedy! So grab a drink and enjoy the electric atmosphere of live comedy in NW3 - that will leave you in stitches.

Book your tickets now for JW3's Comedy Club - and why not enjoy the delicious Baladyt vegetarian restaurant, bar and café for a great night out at JW3.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Full Cast Set For Kath Halings New Play THE LEAST WE CAN DO at Hope Theatre Photo
Full Cast Set For Kath Haling's New Play THE LEAST WE CAN DO at Hope Theatre

Katharine Farmer directs Kath Haling's debut play The Least We Can Do, at the Hope Theatre. Learn more about the play and how to get tickets here!

2
Rupert Everett Will Lead UK Tour of A VOYAGE ROUND MY FATHER; Full Cast Revealed! Photo
Rupert Everett Will Lead UK Tour of A VOYAGE ROUND MY FATHER; Full Cast Revealed!

BAFTA and Golden Globe nominee Rupert Everett will star in John Mortimer's celebrated autobiographical play A Voyage Round My Father, which will open at Theatre Royal Bath, with performances from 28 September, before embarking on a UK tour. Learn more about the full cast here!

3
BERNIE DIETERS CLUB KABARETT is the Inaugural Production at Underbelly Boulevard, Soho Photo
BERNIE DIETER'S CLUB KABARETT is the Inaugural Production at Underbelly Boulevard, Soho

Underbelly has announced that BERNIE DIETER’S CLUB KABARETT will be the inaugural production at Underbelly Boulevard, Soho. Learn more about the production, this new venue, and how to purchase tickets here!

4
Reading Rep Theatre Celebrates 10 Years Of Award-Winning Engage Programme Photo
Reading Rep Theatre Celebrates 10 Years Of Award-Winning Engage Programme

Following the theatre’s recent season announcement, Reading Rep Theatre has announced further details on their upcoming celebrations to mark 10 years of their award-winning ENGAGE programme. Learn more about how the company will celebrate the milestone here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER Video
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Video
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Phantasmagoria
Belgrade Theatre (10/05-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eating Myself
Derby Theatre (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas: England & Son
The North Wall Arts Centre (10/04-10/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much
The North Wall Arts Centre (11/02-11/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book Thief
Belgrade Theatre (9/11-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Woodhill
The North Wall Arts Centre (10/19-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clue
Bridewell (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Marlowe Theatre (11/02-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shakespeare's Fool
Epsom Playhouse (10/05-10/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You