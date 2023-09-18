JURASSIC PARK IN CONCERT Tour Kicks Off Next Month

The tour kicks off on Wednesday 18 October at Manchester AO Arena.

JURASSIC PARK IN CONCERT Tour Kicks Off Next Month

In one month, Jurassic Park In Concert will embark on a massive arena tour around the UK. Coming to some of the country's biggest venues throughout the October half-term, the acclaimed blockbuster will be presented in full HD, while the film’s renowned award-winning John Williams score is performed live by a full orchestra. Tickets are on sale now via AEGpresents.co.uk.
 
In celebration of the films 30th anniversary, audiences have the chance to experience the sci-fi classic like never before, with the Stephen Spielberg hit showing on big screens around the UK next month. Accompanied by the Hallé Orchestra, one of the UK’s top symphonic ensembles, they will perform John Williams’ iconic score live on stage. An unforgettable show for both children and adults alike, Jurassic Park In Concert is a truly unique way to enjoy the legendary film throughout the school holidays.
 
Opening at the Manchester AO Arena on Wednesday 18 October, before continuing to the Birmingham Resorts World, Leeds First Direct Arena, Nottingham Motorpoint, and concluding at the Liverpool M&S Bank Arena on 29 October, the music and epic motion picture will be brought to life like never before – 65 million (and 30) years in the making.
 
Released to great critical acclaim in 1993, Jurassic Park follows the story of a newly opened theme park set on a remote island, with exhibits featuring recently revived dinosaurs after a scientific breakthrough. When Dr’s Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) visit, they are left fighting for their lives when the park’s Jurassic inhabitants manage to escape and once again rule the earth.

Tour Dates

Wednesday 18 October                 
Manchester AO Arena

Saturday 21 October                       
Birmingham Resorts World

Sunday 22 October                         
Leeds First Direct Arena

Friday 27 October                           
Nottingham Motorpoint

Sunday 29 October                        
Liverpool M&S Bank Arena




