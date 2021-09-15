JUDY & LIZA Continues Its Tour This Autumn

A dazzling and heartwarming stage show charting the careers and relationship between Hollywood mother and daughter Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli continues its UK tour into Autumn at venues across the country.

Captivating audiences for a decade, Judy & Liza will embark on a national tour throughout September and October 2021 to mark the show's landmark 10th anniversary visiting Lichfield, Radlett, St Helens, London, Chelmsford, Warrington, Halifax, Leamington Spa and Crewe.

The show is thought to have been one of the first shows to tour the UK post lockdown, coinciding with the Government's roadmap for the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The Judy & Liza UK Tour is Friday 24 September at Lichfield Garrick Theatre, Saturday 25 September at The Radlett Centre, Wednesday 13 October at St Helens Theatre Royal, Sunday 17 Oct at Above The Stag Theatre in London, Monday 18 October at Chelmsford Theatres, Wednesday 20 October at Pyramid & Parr Hall in Warrington, Saturday 23 October at Square Chapel Arts Centre in Halifax, Wednesday 27 October at Royal Spa Centre & Town Hall in Leamington Spa and Friday 29 October at Crewe Lyceum Theatre.

Judy & Liza is produced by Bill Elms Productions and On Song Productions; created and written by West End performer Emma Dears who appears as Liza Minnelli; with Francis Goodhand as musical director.

Emma performs alongside Helen Sheals, who plays Judy Garland. Together they belt out timeless classics with uncanny resemblance of Judy and Liza, bursting with their unrivalled and elusive star quality.

The incredible talents of two of the biggest names in Hollywood showbusiness - mother and daughter Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli - are reunited thanks to this sensational musical experience. This dazzling production tells the turbulent tale of the stars against the backdrop of their infamous 1964 London Palladium concert. Audiences are taken on an emotional rollercoaster journey as they discover the uncanny parallels between some of Judy and Liza's most iconic songs and their own personal lives.

The show features performances of iconic songs including Cabaret, Maybe This Time, Over The Rainbow, The Man That Got Away, The Trolley Song, and Together Wherever We Go.

Liverpool-born actress Emma Dears self-penned the musical biopic to critical acclaim. Emma's acting career began at the age of nine when she toured the UK in the title role of Annie. She later headed to London to join the Italia Conti Academy for Performing Arts, however she left before completing the course as she was offered a part in the tour of Les Miserables performing in Dublin and Edinburgh. Emma's West End roles have included Les Miserables, Miss Saigon, and Oliver. Television roles include Emmerdale, Nice Guy Eddie, Shameless, Hollyoaks, Brookside, and Second Coming.

Helen is widely known for her roles in Coronation Street and Downton Abbey. However, Helen is no stranger to portraying Judy Garland having previously played the title role in the West End musical Judy! at The Arts Theatre in London. Her extensive theatre roles have included Mistress Quickly in Merry Wives and Goneril in King Lear for Northern Broadsides, directed by Sir Jonathan Miller; Mari Hoff in The Rise and Fall of Little Voice (Hull Truck and UK Tour); and Shirley Valentine. Helen's TV credits include Brookside, Meterosexuality, Family Affairs, Last Tango in Halifax, Silent Witness, Holby City, Casualty, Doctors, Dalziel and Pascoe, and Mrs Wigan in three seasons of Downton Abbey.

Producer Bill Elms commented: "We are thrilled to announce another leg of the 10th Anniversary UK tour of Judy & Liza, it's a show very close to my heart as I worked on the very first run. It is going to be very special tour, for many people, this will be their first show of the year, coming out of lockdown. We can promise audiences a safe and very memorable experience as they rediscover the joy of live entertainment through this captivating show."

Writer and actress Emma Dears added: "It is with pure excitement that we can take Judy and Liza's emotional and iconic story on the road. As performers, we crave being in front of a live audience - seeing, hearing and feeling their reactions, it gets no better than that. Whether you're a fan of Judy or Liza, or both, their story is unique. The show is full of love, heartache, and passion, and Helen and I have worked tirelessly to make sure we get every tiny detail just right. Join us for an evening with the mother and daughter who really did put the 'show' into showbiz."

Tour Dates:

GARRICK THEATRE, LICHFIELD

Friday 24 September 2021 at 7.30pm

Castle Dyke, Lichfield, WS13 6HR

Website: www.lichfieldgarrick.com

Box Office: 01543 412121

RADLETT CENTRE, RADLETT

Saturday 25 September 2021 at 7.30pm

1 Aldenham Avenue, Radlett, WD7 8HL

Website: www.radlettcentre.co.uk

Box Office: 01923 859291

ST HELENS THEATRE ROYAL

Wednesday 13 October 2021 at 7.30pm

Corporation Street, St Helens, WA10 1LQ

Website: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com

Box Office: 01744 756000

ABOVE THE STAG THEATRE, LONDON

Sunday 17 October 2021 at 3.30pm / 7.30pm

72 Albert Embankment, London, SE1 7TP

Website: www.abovethestag.org.uk/

CIVIC THEATRE, CHELMSFORD

Monday 18 October 2021 at 7.30pm

Fairfield Road, Chelmsford, Essex, CM1 1JG

Website: www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres

Box Office: 01245 606505

PARR HALL, WARRINGTON

Wednesday 20 October 2021 at 7.30pm

Palmyra Square, Warrington, WA1 1BL

Website: www.pyramidparrhall.com

Box Office: 01925 442345

SQUARE CHAPEL, HALIFAX

Saturday 23 October 2021 at 7.30pm

10 Square Road, Halifax,

Website: www.squarechapel.co.uk

Box Office: 0343 208 6016

ROYAL SPA CENTRE, LEAMINGTON SPA

Wednesday 17 October 2021 at 7.30pm

Newbold Terrace, Royal Leamington Spa, CV32 4EA

Website: www.royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk/

Box Office: 01926 334418

LYCEUM THEATRE, CREWE

Friday 29 October 2021 at 7.30pm

Heath Street, Crewe, CW1 2DA

Website: http://www.crewelyceum.co.uk/

Box Office: 0343 310 0050