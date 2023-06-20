Initial Casting Revealed For English-Language World Premiere of FAREWELL MISTER HAFFMANN at Bath Theatre Royal

Performances run 24 August – 23 September 2023.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today Photo 2 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today
Review: ASSASSINS, Chichester Festival Theatre Photo 3 Review: ASSASSINS, Chichester Festival Theatre
Photos: First Look at Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in FRANK AND PERCY World Premiere Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in FRANK AND PERCY World Premiere

Initial Casting Revealed For English-Language World Premiere of FAREWELL MISTER HAFFMANN at Bath Theatre Royal

Initial casting has been announced for Jean-Philippe Daguerre's Farewell Mister Haffmann, the English language world première of one of France's most successful new plays, which will open at Bath Theatre Royal in August. Translated by Jeremy Sams, this new play will be directed by Lindsay Posner with a cast including Alexander Hanson, Lisa Dillon and Ciarán Owens, with further casting to be announced. The production opens at the Ustinov in Bath Theatre Royal on 31 August, with previews from 24 August, and runs until 23 September.

The French play Adieu Monsieur Haffman by Jean-Philippe Daguerre has been a commercial and critical success in France, winning four Molière Awards, including Best New Play. It has been one of the longest running plays in France and was recently made into a film starring Daniel Auteil.

Jean-Philippe Daguerre  said today, “It's an honour to collaborate with this esteemed team bringing my play to life for the first time in the English language. It's such a wonderful gift as a playwright, and I cannot wait to see the production.”

Lindsay Posner added, “Set in Nazi occupied Paris Farewell Mister Haffmann provides an entertaining and moving exploration of individual and collective moral dilemmas. This play's political relevance cannot be over-estimated.”

Opening at the Ustinov Studio in Bath Theatre Royal, this will be the English language world première of Jeremy Sams' translation of Jean-Philippe Daguerre's play, directed by Lindsay Posner, one of the UK's most accomplished directors.

The year is 1942. Paris is under Nazi occupation. Jews are being rounded up.  Joseph Haffmann, a Jewish owner of a jewellery shop and his long- standing employee Pierre Vigneau change roles as part of a strange deal which could only take place against the background of an absurd and tragic reality. Joseph Haffmann will transfer the ownership of the jewellery store to Pierre, but asks that Pierre hides him from the Nazis. In return, Pierre insists that that Joseph enter a very unusual arrangement with Isabelle, Pierre's wife. 

Add to that a Matisse painting, an 'art loving' Nazi officer and his outrageous wife, marital difficulties amplified by the bizarre domestic situation, it is no wonder that Pierre is driven to the brink.

Director Lindsay Posner returns to the Ustinov Studio fresh from his widely acclaimed production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? One of the UK's most accomplished directors, his recent productions in Bath include Noises Off, God of Carnage, Stone in his Pockets, She Stoops to Conquer and Hay Fever.

Lisa Dillon plays Isabelle Vigneau. Her theatre credits includes The Fever Syndrome and Hapgood (Hampstead Theatre); The Roaring Girl, The Taming Of The Shrew, and Othello (RSC); A Flea In Her Ear and Design For Living (Old Vic); When The Rain Stops Falling, Hedda Gabler and Period of Adjustment (Almeida Theatre); Blithe Spirit, Private Lives,  Under The Blue Sky and The Master Builder (West End); As You Like It, The Cherry Orchard and Iphigenia (Sheffield Theatres); Love's Labour's Lost and Much Ado About Nothing (Chichester/RSC/Haymarket); Present Laughter and The Hour We Knew Nothing of Each Other (National Theatre). For television, her work includes Black Work, Dirk Gently II, Midsomer Murders, The Jury II, Cambridge Spies, Cranford and Hawking; and for film, Suffragette, The Beat Beneath My Feet and Bright Young Things.

Alexander Hanson plays Joseph Haffman. His extensive theatre work includes Noises Off (Phoenix Theatre); Follies (National Theatre); The Truth (Menier Chocolate Factory/Bath Theatre Royal/Wyndham's Theatre); Single Spies (Rose Theatre Kingston); Uncle Vanya (Chichester Festival Theatre); A Little Night Music (Menier Chocolate Factory/Garrick Theatre); Marguerite and Arcadia (Theatre Royal Haymarket); The Sound of Music (London Palladium); Talking to Terrorists (Out of Joint/Royal Court Theatre); Candide, The Merchant of Venice, Troilus and Cressida, and The London Cuckolds (National Theatre); Sunset Boulevard (Adelphi Theatre); and The Memory of Water (Hampstead Theatre). For television, his work includes Auf Wiedersehen Pet (as Tarquin in two series), Midsomer Murders, Killing Eve, Endeavour, Lewis, London's Burning, Heartbeat, and Rosemary and Thyme; and for film, The Stranger in our Bed, and Kidulthood.

Ciarán Owens plays Philippe Vigneau. His theatre work includes The Windsors: Endgame (West End); The Duchess of Malfi (Almeida Theatre); Rutherford and Son, and Love and Information (Sheffield Theatres); Abigail's Party (Theatre Royal Bath/UK tour); A Handful of Stars (Trafalgar Studios); Disco Pigs (UK & Ireland tour); The Brink (Orange Tree Theatre); King John (Shakespeare's Globe); So Here We Are (Manchester Royal Exchange/ High Tide); The Crocodile (Manchester International Festival); Oh What a Lovely War (Theatre Royal Stratford East); Candide, A Mad World, My Masters and Titus Andronicus (RSC); Mercury Fur (Trafalgar Studios); and Our Country's Good (Out of Joint). For television, work includes Peaky Blinders, Father Brown, Call The Midwife, The Last Kingdom, Strike Back, Crazyhead, Arthur and George, Spotless and Wallander. Film includes Red Joan and Where Hands Touch.

Jean-Philippe Daguerre is a French writer and director. His work over the last 20 years includes: Paroles de Prévert, Le Médecin malgré lui, Les Contes des 1001 Nuits, Alice au Pays des Merveilles, Aladin, Cyrano de Bergerac, Le Cid.  Jean-Philippe Daguerre is also the artistic director of "Le Grenier de Babouchka" Company. He was nominated for Molière Awards in 2016 for Aladin, in 2017 for Scapin, and in 2018 for Le Malade Imaginaire and for Clérambard. In 2018, the play Adieu Monsieur Haffmann, which he wrote and directed, won 4 Molières awards. Since then, he wrote and directed La Famille Ortiz, Le Petit Coiffeur, Le Voyage de Molière, La Chambre des merveilles and Huitième ciel.

Jeremy Sams is a translator, director, composer, and playwright. His translations and adaptations have been used at The National Theatre, on Broadway, in the West End, as well at ENO, Covent Garden, the Metropolitan Opera New York. He has directed and written music for many shows at The National Theatre, on Broadway, in the West End, and pretty much everywhere else. His most recent credits are What's in a name?, Edmond de Bergerac, Roman Holiday (Bath) The Lavender Hill Mob, The Good Life (UK tours) as well as the operas Flight (Royal College of Music ) and Die Fledermaus (The Met).

Director Lindsay Posner has directed in every major London theatre as well as the RSC and on Broadway. His recent credits include the West End Production of Noises Off (Theatre Royal Bath, Phoenix Theatre & UK tour) starring Felicity Kendal and Edward Albee's classic Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Theatre Royal Bath). Next year Posner will direct David Morrissey in a double bill of The Lover and The Collection by Harold Pinter, and Tamsin Grieg in Terence Rattigan's The Deep Blue Sea at Bath's Ustinov Studio, in addition to the stage adaptation of Drop the Dead Donkey. 



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
TIGERS IN THE WISTERIA Comes to Greater Manchester Fringe Photo
TIGERS IN THE WISTERIA Comes to Greater Manchester Fringe

Prepare to be whisked away to 1922 as the highly anticipated digital monologue, 'Tigers In The Wisteria,' opens at Greater Manchester Fringe. This enchanting production, written by the acclaimed Lita Doolan, delves into the love story of Ottoline Morrell, a Bloomsbury resident, promising a unique exploration of love, choices, and the power of words.

2
Reading Rep Theatre Reveals Details of 2023/24 Season Photo
Reading Rep Theatre Reveals Details of 2023/24 Season

Reading Rep Theatre has today announced details of their 2023/24 Season, which will go on sale on Monday 19 June at 12pm.

3
SARAH & DUCK Returns To Theatres This Summer For 10th Birthday Tour Photo
SARAH & DUCK Returns To Theatres This Summer For 10th Birthday Tour

The enchanting world of the Karrot Animation and CBeebies' hit animated series Sarah & Duck returns to the stage this Summer! Featuring a host of wonderful characters from the BAFTA Award-winning children's TV show, Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday opens on Saturday 22 July at Lancaster Grand Theatre and then tours throughout July and August.

4
Rehearsed Reading Of New Musical HAPPILY EVER AFTER? Comes to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Photo
Rehearsed Reading Of New Musical HAPPILY EVER AFTER? Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

A rehearsed reading of a new musical set in the world of fairytale characters after their story is told takes place at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press Video The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer Video
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself' Video
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award Video
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Vue Bristol Cribbs Causeway (6/28-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CONVICTED FLOWER
The Etcetera Theatre (8/25-8/27)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ONE NIGHT WITH YOU (Tribute to Elvis)
Swan Theatre (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Arts Picturehouse (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Layer Marney Tower (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Pride of Pripyat - Tales from Chernobyl
International Anthony Burgess Foundation (7/01-7/02)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Exeter Picturehouse (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE KEVIN SHORT WAY
Swan Theatre (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Wales Millennium Centre (11/08-11/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You