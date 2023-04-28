Impromptu Shakespeare Confirmed As Opening Act For The Garden Theatre Festival 2023 Launch Event

The Garden Theatre Festival is back in Bath for its third triumphant year.

Be immersed in the world of fire-breathing dragons, car chases and convicts, Shakespeare galore, beautiful cabaret, slapstick, laughter, and so much more. Sip a cooling drink under a warm sunset, and relax on your rolled-out blanket, at Bath's only open-air theatre festival.

Running from 21st July until 5th August, this year's festival will once more be in the magical gardens of The Holburne Museum on Great Pulteney Street in Bath, with the garden transformed into a beautiful outdoor theatre seating 400 guests, complete with flags, bunting, festoon and a superb garden bar.

After bringing some of the finest national and West Country comedy, theatre and cabaret performers to delighted audiences in 2022, Bath's Garden Theatre Festival 2023 includes some of the favourite productions from last year, along with exciting new shows and enough magical sparkle and adventure to keep the whole family entertained once more. With a whole host of events from children's theatre to cabaret and slapstick to Shakespeare, there's something for everyone.

ABOUT BATH'S GARDEN THEATRE FESTIVAL 2023

The Garden Theatre Festival is Bath's only purpose-built open-air theatre festival. It has become an annual event at The Holburne Museum Gardens. What started in 2020 as a single night of theatre over lockdown then became The Garden Theatre Festival and officially began in 2021. The festival has grown rapidly since then, becoming a fully functioning annual theatre space. At the Garden Theatre Festival, you bring your own blankets, cushions, camping chairs and packed picnic, grab a drink from the bar, then discover the best outdoor theatre that the UK has to offer.

Taking place in the magical gardens of the Holburne Museum, expect two weeks of superb performances from nationally renowned companies, in the beautiful, open-air thrust stage space, with something for all of the family to enjoy. Returning to the festival this year are fan-favourites The Three Inch Fools and Bath's very own Calf 2 Cow, as well as exciting new shows from Impromtu Shakespeare, Paulus - The Cabaret Geek, Heartbreak Productions, Tethered Wits Theatre Company, and Something Underground Theatre Company.

Premier ticket holders receive even more benefits and can access the Holburne Museum Gardens thirty minutes before the main doors open, as well as being able to enjoy prosecco, or soft drinks, and luxury nibbles included in the ticket price.

The festival brings the best in outdoor entertainment from across the UK, including acts from the local area, right to the heart of Bath. Matthew Emeny, our Artistic Director, is very excited to welcome everyone back for the Garden Theatre Festival's third year:

"We return in 2023 with a cracking programme of theatre that we know our audiences will love. This year you as our guests will enter a freshly designed theatre, which is sealed off from the rest of the world, allowing you a truly unique experience. I look forward to welcoming everyone to our beautiful festival again this year - Here's to a very exciting summer of theatre! See you for another summer of fun in the magical gardens of the Holburne Museum at the Garden Theatre Festival!"

The Garden Theatre Festival team are thrilled to announce that this year's media partner will be Bath Life Magazine.

GARDEN THEATRE FESTIVAL 2023 - SHOW PROGRAMME

Impromptu Shakespeare - Friday 21 July at 7:30pm

Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood by Paulus, the Cabaret Geek - Saturday 22 July at 7pm

David Walliams' Bad Dad by Heartbreak Productions - Sunday 23 July at 5pm

The Great Gatsby by Tethered Wits Theatre Company - Tuesday 25 July at 7pm

Doctor Dolittle by Tethered Wits Theatre Company - Wednesday 26 July at 7pm

The Spirit of Woodstock by Something Underground Theatre Company - Thursday 27 July at 7pm

As You Like It by The Three Inch Fools - Friday 28 and Sunday 30 July, both at 7pm

Robin Hood by The Three Inch Fools - Saturday 29 and Monday 31 July, both at 7pm

Lewis Carroll's The Jabberwocky & Other Nonsense by Calf 2 Cow - Tuesday 1 to Saturday 5 August, at 7pm