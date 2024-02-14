Immersive Theatre Experience JURY DUTY Finds Permanent Home At Theatre Deli

Jury Duty, the immersive gaming theatre where the audience decide: Guilty or Not Guilty? has found its home at Theatre Deli, London. The production is currently booking until 27th July 2024.

Challenging players to summon their powers of deduction and deliberation as members of a jury deciding the fate of a man accused of multiple serious crimes, they must work together using a round-table format to interrogate the evidence, as well as the suspect, before delivering their final verdict. The audience will be joined on their mission to find out what really happened that night by experienced immersive theatre actors and, though the facts of the case stay the same, how jurors discover them will reflect what happens next. A huge hit played virtually during Covid 19 lockdown, Jury Duty now has a permanent home at London's Theatre Deli.

Harry Briggs has been charged with arson, manslaughter and murder. Though he admits arson, he maintains his innocence on the other charges. According to the Justice Act 2023, the jury must leave no stone unturned to determine what really happened on the night in question. Players will review and discuss evidence including sworn statements and must question the accused to deliver their final verdict. Is he guilty or not or, is there more to the case than there appears?

Players can book as groups or solo, but if they do book solo, will be on a team of other jurors who have booked the same time slot. If you book as a group there is the option to play at the time and place of your choosing.

Joe Ball. Artistic Director of Jury Games said, “Growing Jury Duty from a lockdown idea in our bedrooms to a permanent space in London has been a fascinating journey. Creating something truly engaging and audience led when we were all in different places has been the reason for our continued success”

Jury Games is a London-based entertainment and team building company dedicated to creating thought-provoking immersive games. Created during the lockdown as online team building activities, Jury Games has received critical acclaim across the world for their games which have been played over 2,000 times. These games can be played entirely online or as in-person immersive experiences. Mixing immersive theatre, state-of-the-art technology and escape room-style gaming mechanics, Jury Games entertain, intrigue, and connect audiences across the globe. Since the success of Jury Duty two further experiences have been developed for both online and in person experiences: The Inquest & Death at the Office Party.