ISLAND MOVEMENTS Will Embark on UK Tour

Choreographed by the first Black British graduate of the Royal Ballet School, Darren Panton, alongside Patrick Williams of the Alvin Ailey and Paris Opera companies, Island Movements is a short ballet that tells the story of Windrush and explores the impact of this generation’s experiences on their families, communities and society. Featuring original music by performance youth group Kinetika Bloco, the story is driven by a pulsating mix of reggae, calypso and contemporary Black British music. The dance begins in the aftermath of World War II when a young Caribbean RAF pilot comes to Britain, after settling down and meeting his wife, the tale follows him and his family through their life in the UK up until the current Windrush scandal. 75 years since the arrival of HMS Windrush into Britain, this short ballet aims to radically reimagine what Black British Ballet could be for a new generation: powerful, relevant and rooted in our experiences and culture. The show tours to libraries and other public spaces as well as a performance at the Royal Opera House, and almost all performances are free to attend.

The show is the centre piece of the Black British Ballet project, which aims to fundamentally change the way that ballet is perceived and operates in Britain. Delivered by Oxygen Arts, the project will create a suite of resources and events to share the hidden stories of Black dancers in British ballet with dance practitioners and Global Majority communities. The project is based on the PhD work of Dr Sandie Bourne, whose field of research specialises in the historic underrepresentation of Black professionals in British ballet institutions. For the purposes of this project, they are focusing on individuals from the African diaspora whether they be from the Caribbean, South America, the US or Africa. Project partners include English National Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet, The Royal Ballet and Libraries Connected.

The upcoming release of an extensive archive on Black British Ballet’s website will feature images and biographies of every Black British dancer and choreographer who has managed to achieve a career in professional ballet over the past century. Filmed interviews with a selection of these dancers will feature, alongside a timeline of key milestones within the story of black British ballet. The interviews will also form the basis of a feature length film to be released next year that explores their experiences and views on training, employment and diversity within British ballet. The stark fact is that just seven out of the 228 dancers working today in the big three ballet companies (Birmingham, Royal and English National) are Black British.

Island Movements will be performed at the Royal Opera House as part of the venue’s Live At Lunch series on the 27th October. Live At Lunch offers an exciting programme of free lunchtime performances inspired by the heritage of the Royal Opera House and its operas and ballets. Artists from The Royal Opera, Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, The Royal Ballet and a range of guest artists perform in the newly opened-up spaces of the Royal Opera House.

Director Sandie Bourne said, “I am so excited to bring this show to communities around the country, especially those who may not normally get to see ballet, and to showcase our group of talented young dancers. The Black British Ballet project was created to demonstrate the important contribution made by black dancers to British ballet and to improve opportunities for future generations. Island Movements delivers on both fronts, while also shining a light on the experiences of the Windrush generation in the 75th anniversary year.”

Oxygen Arts creates uncompromising art with people from the global majority that connects communities, challenges the systems that are failing us, and celebrates excellence, in the UK and abroad.

Tour Dates

6 October

Blackpool Central Library, Blackpool

Queen St, Blackpool FY1 1PX

1.30pm | FREE

7 October

Redbridge Central Library, NE London

Clements Rd, Ilford IG1 1EA

2.30pm | FREE

9 October

Newcastle City Library, Newcastle

33 New Bridge St W, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 8AX

1pm | FREE

10 October

Halesowen Library, Dudley

Queensway, Halesowen B63 4AZ

11.30am | FREE

11 October

Woolwich Library, SE London

35 Wellington St, London SE18 6HQ

7pm | FREE

20 October

Dorman Museum, Middlesbrough

Linthorpe Rd, Middlesbrough TS5 6LA

3.30pm | FREE

21 October

Newport Hub, Middlesbrough

St Paul's Road, Middlesbrough, TS1 5NQ

1pm | £2

24 October

Oldham Library, Greater Manchester

Greaves Street Oldham OL1 1AL

1.30pm | FREE

25 October

Redditch Library, Worcestershire

15 Market Pl, Redditch B98 8AR

2pm | FREE

26 October

West Bromwich Library, Sandwell

316 High St, West Bromwich B70 8DZ

1.30pm | FREE

27 October

Royal Opera House, London

Bow St, London WC2E 9DD

1pm | FREE (Admittance is subject to capacity and seating is unreserved)

28 October

High Wycombe Library, Buckinghamshire

5 Eden Pl, High Wycombe HP11 2DH

2pm | FREE

30 October

Trowbridge Library, Wiltshire

484 Bythesea Rd, Trowbridge BA14 8BS

5pm | FREE

31 October

Leytonstone Library, East London

6 Church Ln, Bushwood, London E11 1HG

1.30pm | FREE

1 November

The Core Library, Solihull

Homer Road, Solihull B91 3RG

2pm | FREE

2 November

Kidbrooke Community Hub, SE London

8 Pegler Square, London SE3 9GR

7pm | FREE