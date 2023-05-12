Hotter Project Returns To Edinburgh Festival Fringe With The World Premiere of THE LAST SHOW BEFORE WE DIE

Hotter Project (Mary Higgins and Ell Potter) join with their long-term producing partner and collaborator Ellie Keel, to bring their new show The Last Show Before We Die to this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe at Paines Plough's Roundabout at Summerhall from 2 to 27 August, with press welcome from 5 August.

Mary Higgins and Ell Potter are actors, writers, and ex-partners. They are the co-founders of HOTTER Project, a queer creative collective dedicated to creating radically honest (and silly) work about the stuff that no one wants to talk about. Their previous sell-out shows HOTTER and FITTER tackled sex, bodies and shame, and now the pair are applying their unique verbatim process to perhaps the scariest theme yet: endings. Other credits include audio romp Lem N Ginge: The Princess of Kakos starring Sharon D. Clarke and their highly successful podcast Life of Bi: a slippery history of bisexuality.

THE LAST SHOW BEFORE WE DIE

Written + performed by Ell Potter + Mary Higgins

Presented by Hotter Project + Ellie Keel Productions

Director: Sammy J Glover; Sound Designer/Musical Director: Tom Foskett-Barnes; Lighting Designer: David Doyle

Paines Plough's Roundabout at Summerhall

2nd August - 27th August 2023

Press welcome from: 5 August

Ell and Mary have been dead for three years, but now the creators of HOTTER and FITTER have come back to life (and the stage) with one question on their minds: how do you know when it's the end? Inspired by zombies, heartbreak, and the humble cockroach, The Last Show Before We Die is an existential verbatim cabaret about the big things in life. And death.

The Last Show Before We Die combines found audio with original interviews in a genre-defying tragicomedy. Expect answers to life's existential questions both profound and profane from a 93-year-old, a former addict, a grief counsellor, a climate activist, and a midwife. And one of those people is already dead.

In a dark departure from their previous work, Hotter Project won't bring you closure, or a happy ending. For reasons to do with the economy, unemployment, personal relations, the environment, and general apathy, this will be the last show Hotter Project ever does.

Welcome to the messiest breakup you've ever been through: live.

Mary Higgins (they/them) is an actor and writer. As writer/performer, Ideally I'd Be Me (The North Wall Arts Centre), HOTTER (Soho Theatre), FITTER (Soho Theatre), Lem N Ginge (Written on the Waves) and Life of Bi (EKP/Arts Council England). For screen, Misbehaviour (Left Bank Pictures), Traitors (Channel 4), The English Game (Netflix), and Cinderella (Columbia Pictures); and for theatre as a performer, Callisto: A Queer Epic (Arcola Theatre), Suddenly Last Summer, Living Together (Oxford Playhouse), and A Billion Times I Love You (Liverpool Everyman). Their first stage play, very wet, was longlisted for the Bruntwood Prize 2022.

Ell Potter (she/they) is an actor, writer, and award-winning narrator. They trained at LAMDA. As writer/performer, HOTTER (Soho Theatre), FITTER (Soho Theatre), Lem N Ginge (Written on the Waves), and Life of Bi (EKP/Arts Council England). For screen, MINUTES (BFI Flare), The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV), and Surfing (Channel 4 Random Acts); and as performer for theatre, Suddenly Last Summer, Pentecost (Oxford Playhouse); for audio, Hamnet (Penguin Random House), Dark, Salt, Clear (BBC Radio 4 Book of the Week), The Winter Series (Audible) - Audiofile Earphones Award 2020 & 2021, Audies 2020 nominee. Potter is currently writing their first novel.

Sammy J Glover (they/them) directs. They are a theatre maker specialising in queer and experimental work at the intersection of storytelling and community-rooted experiences. They are Mentor Director for Connections, National Theatre (2022), Targeted Work Associate Director at the Lyric Hammersmith (2021), Lead Facilitator at Synergy Theatre Project in London, and former Resident Director at the Almeida Theatre (2020) and Associate Director at The Big House Theatre (2018).