Henry Winkler Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour For 2024

Hollywood icon Henry Winkler will be embarking on a UK and Ireland tour for 2024 with Henry Winkler: The Fonz and Beyond. The tour will begin in Dublin at the National Concert Hall on 12th June and conclude in Guildford on the 3rd of July. Tickets are available on pre-sale on Thursday 7th March, followed by general on sale on Friday 8th March.

Fresh from touring to sell out audiences in New Zealand and Australia Henry is preparing to head to the UK this June. Join him as he shares stories of his life to rejoice in 50 years of an incredible Hollywood career. Told he would never achieve, the Emmy-award-winning actor, bestselling author, director and producer treads the boards with his heart-warming story of success to celebrate his memoir, Being Henry.

Launched into stardom as “The Fonz” in the beloved sitcom Happy Days, Henry has transcended the role that defined a generation of cool. In the enduring glory of that fame, Henry has endeared himself to new generations of fans with iconic roles in shows such as Arrested Development, Parks and Recreation, and Barry.

Dynamic, vivid, hilarious and emotional, Henry will take you from the achingly vulnerable lows to the stratospheres of global acclaim (chiefly his appearance at the 1976 Logies), from the disheartening truth of an upbringing with undiagnosed dyslexia, to the pressures of a role that takes on a life of its own - and the path forward once your wildest dream seems behind you. As if that isn’t enough, add to the mix a story about his dogs and a live audience Q&A!

Henry Winkler said: “I could not be more excited to be touring England and Ireland this summer to share stories and insights from my Memoir. I know you'll laugh - maybe cry (have tissues on hand). And I really look forward to taking your questions and meeting you all!!"

Henry Winkler, born on October 30, 1945, in New York City, is a multifaceted American actor, comedian, author, producer, and director. He skyrocketed to fame and forever etched his name in television history as Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli on the iconic American television series “Happy Days,” which ran from 1974 to 1984. Winkler’s portrayal of the cool, leather-jacketed character made him a cultural phenomenon and earned him widespread acclaim. Beyond the leather-clad persona, Winkler has proven himself as a versatile and accomplished character actor with a career spanning decades. His contributions to the entertainment industry have garnered numerous accolades, including three Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and two Critics Choice Awards. In addition to his success in front of the camera, Winkler has demonstrated his talents behind the scenes as a producer and director. His passion for storytelling extends beyond television, as he has also made a mark in literature. With a series of children’s books featuring the character “Hank Zipzer,” inspired by his own experiences with dyslexia, Winkler has become a beloved author, connecting with readers of all ages. Henry Winkler’s enduring legacy in the entertainment world reflects not only his exceptional talent but also his dedication to creativity, diversity, and the power of storytelling.

Tour Dates

12.06.2024 National Concert Hall, Dublin

16.06.2024 The Forum, Bath

18.06.2024 Hall For Cornwall

20.06.2024 Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry

21.06.2024 Barbican Centre, London (this Event Will Be Live Streamed)

23.06.2024 Grand Opera House, York

25.06.2024 Usher Hall, Edinburgh

26.06.2024 Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

28.06.2024 Cambridge Corn Exchange

29.06.2024 Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells

02.07.2024 Brighton Dome Corn Exchange

03.07.2024 G Live, Guildford