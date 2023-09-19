Hear The Unheard Stories of The Real Victims of Jack The Ripper In KILLING JACK At Queen's Theatre Hornchurch

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch presents Killing Jack. Illuminating the unheard stories of the real victims of Jack the Ripper in a darkly thrilling plunge into a world where women return to take back their stories. Written by Sadie Hasler.

Inspired by the limited writing spotlighting the women murdered by one of the most famous serial killers in British history, Killing Jack puts the victims at the centre of the story and explores what has changed for women since the murders of Polly, Annie, Liz, Kate, and Mary Jane in 1888. Award-winning writer Sadie Hasler's (Stiletto Beach, Misfits) new play considers how privilege and class can contribute towards the safety risks faced by women today and focuses on the fascinating lives of the real victims of Jack the Ripper. Coming to Queen's Theatre Hornchurch for Halloween, Killing Jack calls attention to women's stories being wiped from history as fixation and legend surrounds the villain and overshadows the voices, identities, and heart-breaking underlying truth of his victims.

In the Autumn of Terror of 1888, five women were brutally slaughtered one by one in the slum warrens of Whitechapel. As the manhunt began, the legend of Jack the Ripper was born. On Halloween of 2023, the streets of Whitechapel glimmer with ghoulish glee and best friends Jules and Maz are dressed to kill and ready for fun. But on the night of the dead, a shattering event occurs, and something awakens in the old bones of Whitechapel. Illuminating the little-known stories of the real victims of the notorious Jack the Ripper, Killing Jack is a darkly thrilling plunge into a world where women return to take back their stories and exact their own revenge.

Writer Sadie Hasler said, “I was thrilled to be commissioned to let my dark side out and write a thriller for Queen's Theatre Hornchurch. It's been a real ride creating Killing Jack with a killer team, not least re-exploring 'The Thriller' through a feminist lens, which was essential while delicately handling the deaths of incredible women who have been pushed into the corners of their own lives. Through our women from 1888 and in 2023, we wanted to weave a modern story with Victorian flavours, that excites and provokes but that does not fall back on the titillating tropes that are still so common in the genre. We wanted to be playful, truthful, respectful, and loving and let out our huge collective roar. We even dare to hope to change things. Every single woman on this planet - present and future - is a few sad circumstances, some bad luck, one night on the wrong street away from being Polly, Annie, Liz, Kate, or Mary Jane. They could be us. We could be them. A play in their honour is a drop in the ocean of what they deserve. But these remarkable women will never leave me now - they are real heroines with permanent residence in my heart. I hope they'll find the same in other hearts too.”

Sadie Hasler is a multi-award-winning playwright, actor, and columnist. She has worked widely in Theatre, TV & Radio, and on the international comedy circuit. Her plays Pramkicker (2016), Fran & Leni (2017) and Stiletto Beach (2019) have been published by Bloomsbury Methuen Drama. Sadie's work has been produced in Washington DC, Chicago, Sydney, Melbourne, Oslo, Rome, Milan, Asti, London, Edinburgh, & around the UK. Misfits (2020) is published by Salamander Street. Sadie is currently under commission to adapt a series of four Sunday Times Bestsellers for the West End. She is part of the Old Vic Playwriting group working with Ella Hickson.

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch is a vibrant producing theatre, working in Outer East London, Essex and beyond. As a cultural hub, over 210,000 people enjoy the programme each year. Audiences are guaranteed a warm welcome from a three-year winner of UK Theatre's Most Welcoming Theatre (2016 – 2018) and London Theatre of the Year 2020 (The Stage Awards), the first Outer London theatre to receive this prestigious award.

26th October – 11th November

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, Billet Ln, Hornchurch RM11 1QT

All performances from 31st October will be audio described.

£12.50 – £29.00 | Under 26 £8.00

Click Here | 01708 443333