HENRY NORMAL: EVERYTHING AND MORE Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Writer, poet, and TV and film producer Henry Normal will bring his new show to the Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

In Everything and More, Henry concentrates on everything: expect an entertaining evening of jokes, poems and stories, digging deep into the subject of every single thing in the universe and beyond…

Henry was the founder of the Manchester Poetry Festival (now the Literature Festival) and co-founder of the Nottingham Poetry Festival. In June 2017 he was honoured with a special BAFTA for services to television.

He co-wrote and script edited the multi-award winning show Mrs Merton and the spin-off series Mrs Merton and Malcolm. He also co-created and co-wrote the first series of The Royle Family.

With Steve Coogan he co-wrote the BAFTA-winning Paul and Pauline Calf Video Diaries, Coogan's Run, Tony Ferrino, Doctor Terrible, all three of Steve's live tours and the film The Parole Officer.

Henry set up Baby Cow Productions Ltd in 1990 and executive produced all, and script edited many, of its shows of during his tenure as MD, including the Oscar- nominated Philomena, I Believe in Miracles, Gavin and Stacey, Moone Boy, Uncle, Marion and Geoff, Nighty Night, The Mighty Boosh, Red Dwarf, Hunderby, Camping and Alan Partridge.

His memoir A Normal Family, written with his wife Angela Pell and drawing on their family experience, was a best seller.

Henry performs his poems at literature festivals around the UK and has written 13 books of poetry, the most recent of which, A Moonless Night, was released in February.

He was recently given an honorary doctorate of letters by Nottingham Trent University, another by Nottingham University, and has a beer and a bus named after him in Nottingham!

Henry Normal: Everything and More can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Thursday 25 April. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com