HAPPY MEAL Comes To The Belgrade This Season

Next month, the Belgrade Theatre's B2 auditorium will play host to the brand new queer rom-com, Happy Meal, from Weds 21 - Sat 24 Sept.

Currently premiering at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and garnering rave reviews and a Fringe First Award from The Scotsman, Happy Meal comes from non-binary writer Tabby Lamb (they/she) and director Jamie Fletcher (she/her), fresh from her acclaimed production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Leeds Playhouse/HOME).

Combining technology and live performance, Happy Meal explores what it means to grow up with an online world at your fingertips, developing relationships and discovering your own identity along the way.

The two-hander stars Allie Daniel (she/her) (Legally Blonde, Regents Park Open Air Theatre) as Bette and Sam Crerar (they/them) as Alec.

Travel back to the quaint days of dial up and MSN, where we meet two strangers at the beginning of their journeys to become who they always were.

Bette and Alec meet online as young teenagers and begin an intense friendship that transcends changes and updates in technology. As they move through their lives, into young adulthood, they help each other through turbulent and uncertain times. They laugh together, learn, fall out, frustrate each other, make up, and eventually develop their unbreakable bond into a romantic relationship.

A funny, moving and nostalgic story of transition. From teen to adult. From MySpace to TikTok. From cis to trans.

Led by a trans creative team, sets and costumes are designed by Ben Stones (he/him), video from Daniel Denton (he/him), lighting design from Kieron Johnson (they/them), sound design by Eliyana Evans (she/her), with Jennifer Bakst (she/her) as dramaturg.

Writer Tabby Lamb (she/her) said: "I started writing Happy Meal during lockdown, when trans people were more often than not isolating alone or in unsupportive environments. This is a play about trans people by trans people and for trans people - a celebration of everything that makes us powerful!"

Happy Meal is presenter by Roots and Theatre Royal Plymouth, in association with ETT and Oxford Playhouse.

Happy Meal comes to the Belgrade's B2 stage from Weds 21 - Sat 24 Sept. Tickets are available to book now at www.belgrade.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 024 7655 3055. Phone lines are open 10:30am-2pm, Mon-Sat.

Book a My Belgrade Subscription and save 15% when you book for 3 or 4 shows in the Belgrade's Autumn Season (Sept-Feb) or save 25% when you book for 5 or more shows.