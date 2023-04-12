Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SUNITA Opens at Watford Palace Theatre Next Month

The play is written by Hollyoaks actress Harvey Virdi

Apr. 12, 2023  
It's Sunita's birthday and you're invited to a surprise party at the Johals that leaves the whole family reeling. It's not just the dhal that's bubbling under the surface - the Johals have decades of unfinished business.

Written by Hollyoaks star Harvey Virdi, the hugely popular 2007 play from Rifco Theatre Company has been revived with a fresh line-up of strong female leads and a whip smart script, capturing the complex family dynamics of the Johal family in a post-Brexit and post-pandemic world.

Digging deeper into the characters and the relationships between them, the 2023 version stars Indian TV and film actress Divya Seth Shah (Goodbye, Duranga, Jab We Met) who takes on the role of Tejpal, the matriarch of the Johal house. Leicester-based actress Bhawna Bhawsar (Eastenders, Emmerdale, The Undeclared War)stars as Sunita, the reclusive birthday girl, and west London-based rising star Rameet Rauli (Eastenders, Little English) plays Harleen, Tejpal's high-maintenance daughter-in-law.

The cast is completed by talented actors Devesh Kishore (Last Night, GH Boy and The Bone Sparrow) who plays Tejpal's fun-loving son, a typical Punjabi mummy's boy, and Keiron Crook (Coronation Street, Screw, and Violet) who plays Maurice, an east end builder made good, who's been working on Tejpal's kitchen renovations.

When the Johals gather in their newly renovated kitchen for Sunita's surprise birthday party, it slowly emerges that each family member has been wearing a mask. Confrontations erupt, and their masks begin to slip. Secrets are revealed and the truth about relationships unravel. As each character confronts their truth, the family reaches a crossroads and must decide how to live their authentic lives.

Virdi, who is known to fans as Misbah Maalik in Channel 4's Hollyoaks, said: "Relationships can be hard in any family dynamic. We all go through ups and downs, and often shy away from speaking the truth. We are so worried about what 'people' say and what 'people' will think that we forget to listen to ourselves and our families and what is important for us.

"In the play, everyone's true selves start to burst out when they least expect it. And it's up to the family to pick each other back up and celebrate themselves for who they truly are. If we let society and community hold us back, then have we actually made the most of the one life we have been blessed with? It was a wonderful opportunity to explore this aspect of family life and show how being true and honest with ourselves can make us stronger."

Exploring themes of traditional gender roles, conformity, ageism and independence, the play has all the drama, emotion and surprises of a family at breaking point. Unexpected guests, butter-free roti and skeletons in the cupboard aren't enough to stop the family busting out some classic Punjabi shapes in the kitchen! So, put on your birthday party finery and get ready for a samosa saga, as Rifco revives this sell-out comedy.

Happy Birthday Sunita 2023 Tour dates

5 - 12 May - Watford Palace Theatre

18 - 20 May - Northern Stage, Newcastle,

23 - 27 May - Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch

29 May - 03 June - Theatre Royal, Windsor

6 - 10 June - Royal & Derngate, Northampton

13 - 17 June - Leeds Playhouse, Leeds

20 - 24 June - Warwick Arts Centre, Warwick

28 June - 1 July - New Wolsey, Ipswich

3 - 5 July - Key Theatre, Peterborough



Set during the ‘Hidden War’ of Cameroonian Independence, the empowering production Under the Kundè Tree is coming to Southwark Playhouse this spring. Under the Kundè Tree, written by Clarisse Makundul and directed by Ebenezer Bamgboye, follows a young woman, Sara, struggling to balance her heart’s desire and the pressure to fulfil traditional familial obligations during a time of conflict and the fight for decolonisation. 
The UK Pantomime Association (UKPA) has announced the winners of The Pantomime Awards 2023 in association with Butlin’s at a star-studded ceremony which took place at the Trafalgar Theatre in London’s West End on the evening of Tuesday 11 April 2023.  
The curtain has gone up on Darlington Hippodrome’s new spring/summer season of shows which is packed with an array of showstopping performances for audiences to enjoy through the summer months and beyond. Check out the full lineup here!
Theatres Trust, the national advisory body for theatres, has announced the first round of grants to be awarded through its new Resilient Theatres: Resilient Communities programme, which will go to seven theatres across the UK, all of which are on the Theatres at Risk Register. 

April 11, 2023

Unseen Unheard is based on the lived breast cancer experiences of women from Black Women Rising. Set in real time on a normal evening, six women gather to unravel their shared experiences of the abnormality that Black women experience through their diagnosis.
April 11, 2023

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre have announced MOREoutdoor events showcasing comedy, theatre, music and outdoor cinema for summer 2023.  
April 11, 2023

David Ian and Jonathan Church present the Leicester Curve and Sadler’s Wells production of 42nd Street. Show of the Week: Tickets from £18.
April 6, 2023

Actor and writer Danny Lee Wynter has stepped down from his performance role in his debut play BLACK SUPERHERO at the Royal Court Theatre with immediate effect.
April 6, 2023

Sir Derek Jacobi has criticised the cost of ticket prices for theatre, saying that their exorbitance is making it an “elitist” pursuit. Theatre, he argued, should be open to all and “part of our blood and bones” instead.
