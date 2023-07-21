Guz Khan Will Embark on UK Tour in January and February 2024

Guz Khan Will Embark on UK Tour in January and February 2024

Coventry's finest, Guz Khan, is bringing his big-screen persona and BAFTA-nominated hilarity back on the road for 2024. Due to popular demand Guz is adding more opportunities for you to see him on his kick-ass comedy tour.  This loveable funny guy is touring across January and February 2024. Tickets are available at 10am this Friday 21st July from Click Here

Guz Khan is the star and creator of the award-winning series Man Like Mobeen, which is available to watch on Netflix and BBC iPlayer and has just released its fourth season. Guz was nominated for a BAFTA Award for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme and the show was nominated for Best Scripted Comedy at the 2021 Awards. At the RTS Midlands Awards in 2020, he won Best Male Actor, Best Writer and Best Craft award, which he shared jointly with co-writer Andy Milligan. It also won Best Comedy Programme at the Broadcast Digital Awards 2020, amongst a host of other accolades.

Guz is a brilliant stand-up comedian who has hosted, and guest starred on S12 of Taskmaster and Live at The Apollo, as well as appearing on Would I Lie To You on BBC One, QI and A League Of Their Own on Sky. He sold out three nights at The Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End with his brand-new stand-up show and toured the UK in January/February of 2023.

As an actor, Guz played the role of ‘Rolph’ in the Netflix film Army of Thieves, a prequel spin-off to Zach Snyder’s highly anticipated film Army Of The Dead and he also appears as ‘Howie’ in the Netflix ensemble comedy The Bubble, alongside Karen Gillan, Keegan-Michael Key and Leslie Mann - both are currently available to watch on Netflix. He can also be seen in S1 of the period comedy Our Flag Means Death for HBO Max, directed and executive produced by Taika Waititi and starring Rhys Darby. Guz is currently voicing the role of Zane in Andy Samberg’s new US animated comedy series Digman! Other credits include Turn Up Charlie (Netflix) the remake of Four Weddings And A Funeral (Hulu) and Curfew (Sky).

Guz Khan said: “Round 2 of the tour, if you want to see the real ones, make your way down mate”. 

Tour Dates

JANUARY 2024

05.01.24                                            LONDON, BECK THEATRE

11.01.24                                            BRADFORD, ST GEORGE’S

12.01.24                                                CARDIFF, NEW THEATRE

13.01.24                                                READING, THE HEXAGON

18.01.24                                                WOLVERHAMPTON, THE GRAND

19.01.24                                                MILTON KEYNES, THE THEATRE

20.01.24                                                MIDDLESBROUGH, TOWN HALL

21.01.24                                                GLASGOW, THEATRE ROYAL

24.01.24                                                LONDON, HAMMERSMITH APOLLO

25.01.24                                                NOTTINGHAM, THE PLAYHOUSE

27.01.24                                                LEAMINGTON SPA, ROYAL SPA CENTRE

28.01.24                                                COVENTRY, BELGRADE

31.01.24                                                YORK, THEATRE ROYAL

FEBRUARY 2024

01.02.24                                             BLACKBURN, KING GEORGE’S HALL

03.02.24                                            BIRMINGHAM, HIPPODROME

08.04.24                                                SOUTHEND, PALACE THEATRE

09.04.24                                                BRIGHTON, THEATRE ROYAL

 




