Greenwich+Docklands International Festival Reveals Full Programme For 2026

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Greenwich+Docklands International Festival has announced the full free programme for its two, much-loved 'festivals within the festival': Greenwich Fair and Dancing City.

Building on the success of GDIF's 30th anniversary in 2025, the award-winning annual festival returns to the Royal Borough of Greenwich, Newham and Thamesmead from Friday 21 August to Sunday 6 September. The full 2026 programme brings together 3 world premieres, 5 UK premieres and 10 London premieres from over 25 companies from across the world (Argentina, France, Catalonia, Germany, Netherlands and Spain) in a free programme of outdoor theatre, circus, dance and art installations inspired by the theme WE MOVE.

The full programmes for Dancing City and Greenwich Fair reveal a rich mix of new work across outdoor dance, circus and performance. For Greenwich Fair, new highlights announced include ElevateHer, a soaring feminist circus spectacular filled with courage, connection and joy, BUG, the outsized street-dancing insect powered by a buzzing electronic soundtrack, and Kismat Walla, a magical cart bringing playful stories of fate and fortune. At Dancing City, audiences can look forward to Garbh, a celebration of community and remembrance in a swirling world of rhythm, Kokkon, a scintillating fusion of circus and concrete, and As, Was, Is, an intimate exploration of struggle, perseverance and empathy through electrifying dance.

GDIF has revealed that Ishariah Johnson, Róisín Watson and Christopher Matthews have been cast in the previously announced fusion of dance, cinema and theatre - Efectos Especiales. This immersive performance from Argentina will see these actors battle against the elements in Greenwich Peninsula on 29 and 30 Aug.

Alongside the full programme announcement GDIF has opened ticket bookings for Nature Speaks - free for residents of Thamesmead and the Royal Borough of Greenwich - and publishes its full 2026 access provision including British Sign Language interpreted performances, touch tours, live audio descriptions and much more to ensure people with access requirements have an equitable experience across the festival.

Bradley Hemmings MBE, GDIF's Artistic Director says: We're living through the most difficult times when it feels more important than ever to keep each other close and remain hopeful. Our theme this year celebrates that legendary London spirit of resilience and community in the face of life's myriad challenges, deftly expressed by young Londoners in the maxim “We Move”. Through mutual support and adaptation, life goes on, and this year's festival celebrates that life-enhancing London vibe with free outdoor art, joy, wonder and participation.

Highlights of Greenwich+Docklands International Festival 2026:

360 – from a towering circular stage in Woolwich town centre, a ravey new large-scale dance ritual by trailblazing French choreographer Mehdi Kerkouche opens GDIF 2026 on 21 August.

Efectos Especiales - immersive theatre from Argentina. Cinema and live outdoor performance collide at Greenwich Peninsula, taking audiences behind-the-scenes of an action film set (29-30 August).

Nature Speaks – a cutting-edge double bill of open-air audio-visual installations that gives voice to nature itself in an extraordinary hidden landscape in Thamesmead.

Meet Me By The Fountain - a spectacular bank holiday son-et-lumiere reawakening Romford's lost Liberty fountain with epic storytelling, video projection and sound, staged in one of the UK''s largest and oldest market squares.

Other highlights commissioned for GDIF 2026 include London premieres of The Aunties: The House of Masks by Oluwatosin Omotosho, Man Down, created by Deaf choreographer Chris Fonseca and The Torch, an Afro-beat gig-theatre experience by Kobby Taylor.

GDIF's two, much-loved 'festivals within the festival' return. Greenwich Fair takes over Greenwich Park with a weekend of family-friendly theatrical fun while Dancing City returns to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and its cultural and education quarter, East Bank for a day of alfresco dance.

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