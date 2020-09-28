Greenwich Theatre Announces Upcoming Festive Season

Learn about all of the upcoming productions!

After postponing its annual Christmas pantomime, The Queen of Hearts, the Greenwich Theatre has announced the return of Christmas spirit to Greenwich Theatre with a triple bill line-up!

First up they will be presenting their own, home-grown production of The Wolves of Willoughby Chase, directed by our artistic director James Haddrell (The Jungle Book, Here). This exciting, fun-filled adaptation of Joan Aiken's classic children's novel, is a magical, musical, wintry treat. Alongside the live, socially distanced, performance, we are also offering audience members the opportunity to join members of the cast in an online, interactive experience set in the same wintry world, where children will be able to be part of a unique interactive adventure, all from the comfort of their own homes.

Next, they welcome the triumphant return of European Arts Company's socially distanced production of A Christmas Carol, a heart-warming production in the presence of the author himself. Finally, in this stellar line-up we are overjoyed to present Comedy Club 4 Kids, with some of the best family friendly stand-ups and sketch acts from the international circuit performing at Greenwich Theatre this festive season.

